LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > World’s First Fighter Jet Was Developed By This Country, Changed Future Of Air Combat, Top Speed Will Shock You

World’s First Fighter Jet Was Developed By This Country, Changed Future Of Air Combat, Top Speed Will Shock You

Entering combat in 1944, it became the world’s first operational jet-powered fighter, a milestone many historians see as the true beginning of modern air warfare.

Representational image (Wikimedia Commons)
Representational image (Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 30, 2025 13:35:14 IST

In the final years of World War II, Nazi Germany unveiled a weapon that looked like it belonged to the future. The name was the Messerschmitt Me 262. Entering combat in 1944, it became the world’s first operational jet-powered fighter, a milestone many historians see as the true beginning of modern air warfare.

The Me 262 was far faster than any Allied piston-engine aircraft, forcing militaries around the world to rethink how wars would be fought in the skies. While today’s nations spend billions on fighter jets, drones, and hypersonic weapons, the Me 262’s story is quite amazing. It showed how revolutionary technology can arrive too late to change a war but still transform the future of aviation.

Powered by two Junkers Jumo 004 turbojet engines, the Me 262 could reach speeds of about 540 mph (870 km/h), nearly 100 mph faster than the famous P-51 Mustang. Its swept-wing design improved aerodynamics, a feature later adopted by jet fighters across the globe. Armed with four 30 mm cannons and capable of carrying 24 R4M rockets, it combined jet speed with heavy firepower. Fighter versions were called Schwalbe (Swallow), while fighter-bombers were known as Sturmvogel (Stormbird).

The jet’s speed gave it a major advantage. German pilots could strike Allied bomber formations and escape before escort fighters could respond. Allied pilots described the jets as passing them “like they were standing still.”

But the aircraft was far from perfect. Its engines were unreliable, often failing mid-flight. Throttle response was slow, making it highly vulnerable during take-off and landing. Allied pilots learned to exploit these weaknesses.

Hitler’s decision to use the Me 262 mainly as a fighter-bomber also delayed its production as an interceptor, reducing its overall impact.

ALSO READ: This Train Is Faster Than A Plane, Can Cover 1200 Km Distance In 150 Minutes, Top Speed Will Shock You

Tags: first fighter jetMesserschmitt Me 262

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Did You Know This Actress Who Quit Bhojpuri Industry After Clashing With Pawan Singh?
Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
World’s First Fighter Jet Was Developed By This Country, Changed Future Of Air Combat, Top Speed Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World’s First Fighter Jet Was Developed By This Country, Changed Future Of Air Combat, Top Speed Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World’s First Fighter Jet Was Developed By This Country, Changed Future Of Air Combat, Top Speed Will Shock You
World’s First Fighter Jet Was Developed By This Country, Changed Future Of Air Combat, Top Speed Will Shock You
World’s First Fighter Jet Was Developed By This Country, Changed Future Of Air Combat, Top Speed Will Shock You
World’s First Fighter Jet Was Developed By This Country, Changed Future Of Air Combat, Top Speed Will Shock You

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?