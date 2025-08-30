LIVE TV
This Train Is Faster Than A Plane, Can Cover 1200 Km Distance In 150 Minutes, Top Speed Will Shock You

This Train Is Faster Than A Plane, Can Cover 1200 Km Distance In 150 Minutes, Top Speed Will Shock You

Experts believe this could be the future of high-speed transport, reducing both travel time and environmental impact.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 30, 2025 11:27:36 IST

China has taken a giant step forward in revolutionising railway travel with its magnetic levitation (Maglev) train. It is capable of reaching a top speed of 600 km per hour. 

According to reports, the high-speed Maglev can cover the 1,200 km distance between Beijing and Shanghai in just 150 minutes, a journey that currently takes 5.5 hours by high-speed rail. What makes this possible is the unique Maglev technology, which uses opposing magnetic fields to lift the train off its tracks. This reduces friction, allowing for smoother, quieter, and ultra-fast travel.

According to the trial conducted in June at the Donghu Laboratory in Hubei Province, a 1.1-ton Maglev train accelerated to 404 mph (about 650 km/h) in under seven seconds along a 600-metre test track. This came after an earlier experiment in 2023, where the same technology clocked more than 620 mph.

The latest tests were conducted inside a vacuum tube designed to mimic near-zero air resistance. Engineers used high-temperature superconducting levitation, a method that allows frictionless and nearly silent travel.

Experts believe this could be the future of high-speed transport, reducing both travel time and environmental impact. According to Newsweek, the full-scale track at Donghu Laboratory is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The train, developed by the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), also impresses with its design. It features a aerodynamic body with a pointed nose to cut through air resistance, while its futuristic interiors include spacious cabins and large digital display screens.

Footage released by China’s state broadcaster CCTV highlighted the train’s modern, passenger-friendly layout.

Tags: chinaMaglev train

