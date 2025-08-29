Dalai Lama Ornaments Manufactured In China? Nobel Peace Centre Faces Backlash, Removes Items

The Nobel Peace Centre, located in Oslo, Norway, has discreetly taken down Christmas tree ornaments featuring His Holiness the Dalai Lama from its gift shop after facing backlash over the revelation that these items were produced in China, where possessing a photograph of the Tibetan spiritual leader can lead to imprisonment, as reported by Phayul.

The issue came to light when Theresa Fallon, an analyst based in Brussels, spotted the Dalai Lama-themed ornaments while visiting Oslo as a tourist. The label on the box indicated that it was manufactured in China. “It’s surreal. In China, it’s illegal to have photos of the Dalai Lama, yet a Chinese company is selling Christmas tree decorations with his image on them,” Fallon stated, as quoted by the Phayul report.

“This represents globalisation at its most appalling: a spiritual leader oppressed in China is being commercialised by China itself,” wrote the advocacy group Chinese Youth Stand 4 Tibet, which connects Chinese-Tibetan youth and is led by activist Ginger Duan, according to the Phayul report.

The Nobel Peace Centre, which honoured the Dalai Lama with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, admitted that the Tibetan leader had not authorised the product and did not receive any financial gains from it. Ingvill Bryn Rambol, the Centre’s Director of Information, clarified, “The ornaments were custom-made by a reputable Norwegian supplier who utilised Chinese factories as subcontractors.” In response to the criticism, the Nobel Peace Centre confirmed that the ornaments had been removed from sale, and the product is no longer listed on its online store.

This situation underscores a significant hypocrisy. Within Tibet, possessing a picture of the Dalai Lama is treated as a political offence. For many years, Chinese authorities have prohibited the display of his portrait in monasteries, educational institutions, and even private residences. Individuals caught with such images can face severe repercussions, including imprisonment on charges of “separatism” or “endangering state security,” as stated in the Phayul report.

Human rights organisations have reported numerous instances where Tibetans were arrested or sentenced merely for possessing the Dalai Lama’s portrait, organising prayer gatherings for his longevity, or sharing his teachings on the internet. Both monks and laypeople have been compelled to participate in “patriotic re-education” efforts where they must renounce the

Dalai Lama and affirm their allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party, according to the Phayul report.

Tibetans risk their freedom for the slightest demonstration of loyalty to their spiritual leader, as the image of this venerated figure is criminalised at home while being exploited for profit abroad.

(With inputs from ANI)

