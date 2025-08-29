LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > Dalai Lama Ornaments Manufactured In China? Nobel Peace Centre Faces Backlash, Removes Items

Dalai Lama Ornaments Manufactured In China? Nobel Peace Centre Faces Backlash, Removes Items

The Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo has removed Dalai Lama-themed Christmas ornaments after criticism that they were manufactured in China. Analyst Theresa Fallon first spotted the items, sparking outrage over the irony of China producing goods featuring the exiled Tibetan leader. The Centre clarified the Dalai Lama had not approved the product and has since stopped selling it.

Nobel Peace Centre removes Dalai Lama ornaments made in China after backlash, highlighting Tibet’s oppression and global irony. Photo/ANI.
Nobel Peace Centre removes Dalai Lama ornaments made in China after backlash, highlighting Tibet’s oppression and global irony. Photo/ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 29, 2025 18:36:06 IST

The Nobel Peace Centre, located in Oslo, Norway, has discreetly taken down Christmas tree ornaments featuring His Holiness the Dalai Lama from its gift shop after facing backlash over the revelation that these items were produced in China, where possessing a photograph of the Tibetan spiritual leader can lead to imprisonment, as reported by Phayul.

The issue came to light when Theresa Fallon, an analyst based in Brussels, spotted the Dalai Lama-themed ornaments while visiting Oslo as a tourist. The label on the box indicated that it was manufactured in China. “It’s surreal. In China, it’s illegal to have photos of the Dalai Lama, yet a Chinese company is selling Christmas tree decorations with his image on them,” Fallon stated, as quoted by the Phayul report.

Also Read: Days Before SCO Summit In China, PM Modi Issues Big Statement, Says ‘Like Automobiles, India, Japan Can Recreate…’

“This represents globalisation at its most appalling: a spiritual leader oppressed in China is being commercialised by China itself,” wrote the advocacy group Chinese Youth Stand 4 Tibet, which connects Chinese-Tibetan youth and is led by activist Ginger Duan, according to the Phayul report.

The Nobel Peace Centre, which honoured the Dalai Lama with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, admitted that the Tibetan leader had not authorised the product and did not receive any financial gains from it. Ingvill Bryn Rambol, the Centre’s Director of Information, clarified, “The ornaments were custom-made by a reputable Norwegian supplier who utilised Chinese factories as subcontractors.” In response to the criticism, the Nobel Peace Centre confirmed that the ornaments had been removed from sale, and the product is no longer listed on its online store.

This situation underscores a significant hypocrisy. Within Tibet, possessing a picture of the Dalai Lama is treated as a political offence. For many years, Chinese authorities have prohibited the display of his portrait in monasteries, educational institutions, and even private residences. Individuals caught with such images can face severe repercussions, including imprisonment on charges of “separatism” or “endangering state security,” as stated in the Phayul report.

Human rights organisations have reported numerous instances where Tibetans were arrested or sentenced merely for possessing the Dalai Lama’s portrait, organising prayer gatherings for his longevity, or sharing his teachings on the internet. Both monks and laypeople have been compelled to participate in “patriotic re-education” efforts where they must renounce the

Dalai Lama and affirm their allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party, according to the Phayul report.
Tibetans risk their freedom for the slightest demonstration of loyalty to their spiritual leader, as the image of this venerated figure is criminalised at home while being exploited for profit abroad.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi Makes Big Statement On India-China Ties Before Meeting Xi Jinping At SCO Summit, Hints At..

Tags: China newsdalai lamaDalai Lama Nobel Peace

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market
Dalai Lama Ornaments Manufactured In China? Nobel Peace Centre Faces Backlash, Removes Items

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dalai Lama Ornaments Manufactured In China? Nobel Peace Centre Faces Backlash, Removes Items

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dalai Lama Ornaments Manufactured In China? Nobel Peace Centre Faces Backlash, Removes Items
Dalai Lama Ornaments Manufactured In China? Nobel Peace Centre Faces Backlash, Removes Items
Dalai Lama Ornaments Manufactured In China? Nobel Peace Centre Faces Backlash, Removes Items
Dalai Lama Ornaments Manufactured In China? Nobel Peace Centre Faces Backlash, Removes Items

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?