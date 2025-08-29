LIVE TV
PM Modi Makes Big Statement On India-China Ties Before Meeting Xi Jinping At SCO Summit, Hints At..

PM Modi Makes Big Statement On India-China Ties Before Meeting Xi Jinping At SCO Summit, Hints At..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of stable India-China ties for regional peace ahead of his SCO Summit visit. He said good bilateral relations support prosperity and a multipolar Asia. Modi will travel from Japan to China for key meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

PM Modi says strong India-China ties vital for peace, prosperity; heads to SCO Summit after Japan visit. Photo/X-@narendramodi.
PM Modi says strong India-China ties vital for peace, prosperity; heads to SCO Summit after Japan visit. Photo/X-@narendramodi.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 29, 2025 15:50:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in his interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, said that his visit to China is an ode to the steady bilateral ties with the nation. PM Modi said that the steady ties with China is essential for peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

“At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, I would be traveling to Tianjin from here to take part in the SCO Summit. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, steady and positive progress has been made in our bilateral ties,” he said in written response to an interview for The Yomiuri Shimbun.

PM Modi on India-China Relations

PM Modi said that good relations between the neighbours will have a positive impact on prosperity of the region.

“Stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity,” he said.

Also Read: From Gayatri Mantra To Folk Songs: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Japan

PM Modi said that stable India-China relations was also essential for the multipolar world, given the volatility.

“This is also crucial for a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world. Given the current volatility in world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order. India is ready to advance bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, and to enhance strategic communication to address our developmental challenges,” he said.

PM Modi To Attend SCO Summit After Japan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30, to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Following his Japan leg, the Prime Minister will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.
“From Japan, I will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of

President Xi Jinping. India is an active and constructive member of the SCO. During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges,” PM Modi said in his departing statement.

During his China visit PM Modi will hold two crucial bilateral meetings, one with the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and one with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….

PM Modi Makes Big Statement On India-China Ties Before Meeting Xi Jinping At SCO Summit, Hints At..

