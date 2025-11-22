LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…

Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…

The structure is roughly the size of China’s Fujian aircraft carrier and is expected to become fully operational by 2028.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 22, 2025 14:52:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…

China is building a massive artificial island that can survive some of the world’s worst disasters, including a nuclear blast. The 78,000-tonne floating structure is designed as a mobile, semi-submersible, twin-hull platform that can stay at sea for months without outside help. It can house 238 people for up to four months without requiring new supplies, according to reports.

The structure is roughly the size of China’s Fujian aircraft carrier and is expected to become fully operational by 2028. Engineers say it can operate in extremely rough seas, withstanding waves as high as 6 to 9 metres and even category-17 typhoons, the highest rating for tropical cyclones.

Lin Zhongqin, an academician who is leading the project, told Economic Information Daily that the team is “racing to complete the design and construction” in time for the 2028 target.

A report in the South China Morning Post states the platform uses advanced “metamaterial” sandwich panels. These panels are designed to transform “catastrophic shocks into gentle squeezes”, reducing the impact of powerful blasts or underwater pressure on the structure.

The research team led by Professor Yang Deqing of Shanghai Jiao Tong University describes the island as a facility meant for “all-weather, long-term residency”. They say the superstructure includes essential areas for emergency power, communication systems and navigation control. Because these are critical for survival at sea, the team says nuclear-blast protection for these compartments is “absolutely vital”.

Officially named the Deep-Sea All-Weather Resident Floating Research Facility, the project has been in development for more than a decade. China refers to it as a “far-sea floating mobile island.”

Once completed, the platform will measure 138 metres in length and 85 metres in width, with a main deck that rises 45 metres above the water. Despite being presented as a civilian scientific research facility, its design is based on GJB 1060.1-1991, a Chinese military standard for structures built to resist nuclear blasts. This suggests the island is built to withstand the worst-case scenario of a nuclear attack.

ALSO READ: China’s Industrial Revolution: How State Support And EV Innovation Are Reshaping Global Technology

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 2:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinaChina floating islanhome-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Which Are The Top 10 Cleanest Countries In 2025? Check The List Here

Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

‘Rent FREE In Democrats’ Heads’: White House Cryptic Social Media Post Sparks Online Meme Fest Over The Weekend

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files

Ranveer Singh Gets Trump Jr. & Girlfriend Grooving To Viral Hits At Netra Mantena’s Udaipur Wedding | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Government Rolls Out Code On Social Security, 2020: A Major Reform For Indian Workers

Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer, Best Known For ‘Paper Ya Pyar,’ Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident

Instagram Drama! Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Turn Engagement Rumours into Internet Circus, Model Finally Puts an End to All Assumptions

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Delhi Offices To Work With 50% Staff Amid Poor Air Quality? Here’s What New GRAP Guidelines Say About WFH

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Meet Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance: Famous Music Composer, Ex-Child Actor, Net Worth Will Surprise You

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…
Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…
Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…
Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…

QUICK LINKS