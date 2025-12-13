LIVE TV
Home > World > YouTube Pulls Pakistan’s ‘Love Island’ Reality Show, Sparking Shock, Controversy And Fierce Online Debate Over Bold Content Ban

YouTube restricted access to the Pakistani dating show Lazawal Ishq, a Love Island–style series, after backlash over unmarried couples living together. The ban highlights clashes between Pakistan’s conservative norms, digital youth culture, and challenges in regulating global online content.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 13, 2025 02:55:04 IST

In a move that has caused quite a stir, YouTube has not allowed the dating reality show “Lazawal Ishq” (Eternal Love) to be watched by viewers in Pakistan. The restrictions were put in place after the show, which was similar to Love Island, got people talking about the whole concept of the show and its cultural and religious implications in a negative way.

For one hundred episodes the Urdu-language show had eight Pakistani men and women placed in a house in Istanbul, Turkey so to find out how modern romance works.

However, the idea of the unmarried a couple living together and getting to know each other was considered as a direct challenge to the very strict conservative social norms of Pakistan, where people showing their love for each other in public and dating outside marriage are very much looked down upon.

Controversy Vs. Digital Viewing Trend

The geographical restriction imposed on YouTube in Pakistan after the first 50 episodes of the series also significantly limited the digital audience as the first trailer already attracted more than 2 million views.

This huge number of online viewers points to a significant and fast-growing split between the country’s young people who are digitally connected, consuming global entertainment trends, and the traditional gatekeepers.

The production team of the show released a message directing the public to apply Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), saying that “political reasons” were behind the unavailability of the show in the region. 

The large volume of traffic and the early success that was achieved before the restriction indicate that there is a clear demand for such content that challenges the established entertainment standards.

Regulatory Oversight And Content Removal

The tension and conflict that ensued shifted focus immediately from the villa to the regulatory court. Even though the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) made it clear that it had received a large number of complaints asking for a ban, it also let the public know that it had no power over digital platforms such as YouTube.

The whiners eventually found a new target in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which is responsible for regulating online content, as they had to present their case against the content that was said to be promoting “obscene and immoral” behavior contrary to the religious and social values of the country through the petitions they filed.

The whole situation reflects the challenge of the traditional media regulations in the digital and borderless age of streaming. This is another example of an international show facing either legal or public actions, which highlights the very sensitive issue of the coexistence of the digital and the deeply rooted Pakistani values in the media arena.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 2:55 AM IST
QUICK LINKS