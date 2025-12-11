‘Zelenskyy Ready’: Is It Possible For Ukraine To Hold Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict With Russia? Who Can Vote When The Country Is At War?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that his government is prepared to hold national elections within the next three months, provided the United States and European allies can ensure the security of the vote. The announcement came as the government faced renewed international scrutiny, with US President Donald Trump suggesting the democratic legitimacy of Zelenskyy’s government was questionable.

Wartime Elections Remain Legally Challenging

Ukraine has been under martial law since February 2022, when Russia’s full-scale invasion began. According to Ukrainian law, while martial law is in place, elections are banned, and the five-year term of Zelenskyy technically expired in May 2024. He said he is ready to address parliament so it drafts legislation that could enable elections even in wartime conditions.

“I am ready for elections, and furthermore I ask the US, maybe along with European colleagues, to provide security for an election, Zelenskyy said. He added that Ukraine could be ready to hold the vote in 60-90 days if international partners help.

Security Concerns Could Hamper Voting

Elections would be highly risky to organize on more than 1,200 kilometers of front lines where fighting continues. Russian missile strikes are often carried out against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Millions of Ukrainians have been internally displaced or fled to EU countries. According to analysts, air ceasefires, legislative frameworks, and safeguards against Russian interference would be preconditions of any viable vote.

According to political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko, Ukraine would at least need six months of time to get election legislation, timing, and procedures ready. Meanwhile, opinion polls indicate the majority of Ukrainians oppose holding elections during the war. This reflects concerns in public opinion regarding safety and practicality.

Voter Challenges: Displacement & Military Deployment

Millions of Ukrainians have limited possibilities to exercise their voting rights: more than 4.3 million are under temporary protection in EU countries and need polling stations abroad; another four million are internally displaced, and approximately one million serve in the defence forces of Ukraine. Another complication to voter registration and participation includes 4.5 million adults residing in Russian-occupied territories.

Officials note that all of this would require the State Register of Voters to be updated urgently so that displaced citizens and the troops at the front lines can vote. Holding safe and free elections within the context of such disruption is still an uphill task.

Zelenskyy Reelection Prospects

Despite challenges, polls suggest Zelenskyy remains the frontrunner in any potential election. His popularity, which reached nearly 90% at the start of the war, has dropped into the mid-50s range. The former army commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi is seen as a possible challenger but also has not expressed political ambitions.

Trump and International Pressure

US President Donald Trump has openly undermined the wartime mandate of Zelenskyy, implying that the Ukrainian leader “is clinging on to power” and calling into question the democratic process of the country. He also blamed European allies for failing to deliver any concrete outcome to bring about an end to the war.

Zelenskyy categorically denied the claim, stating, “This is a question for the people of Ukraine, not people from other states.” Meanwhile, European leaders reaffirm Ukraine’s democratic legitimacy, which underlines that any elections can happen only when security conditions permit them.

Peace Negotiations and Issues over Territory

Zelenskyy also faces pressure for US-sponsored peace proposals, which would involve ceding territory to Russia. Kyiv maintains it has neither a legal nor moral right to yield territory and is looking for strong international security guarantees against further aggression.

Russia continues to undermine the legitimacy of Zelenskyy and refers to large swaths of Ukraine as “historical territory,” making negotiations even more complicated.

While Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections, practical, legal, and security obstacles remain immense. Millions of displaced citizens, ongoing Russian attacks, and the presence of troops at the frontlines make a nationwide vote in wartime rather complex. Currently, the timing and feasibility of the elections in Ukraine would depend on international guarantees, changes to legislation, and reducing the intensity of conflicts.

