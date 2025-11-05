Zohran Mamdani’s Big New York Mayor Win Sparks Meme Fest- Here’s How Gen Z is Hilariously Reacting

In a big win for Democrats, Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City. The achievement of a 34-year-old democratic socialist has become a remarkable incident in New York City’s history, with a little more than 50% of the overall votes, just marginally ahead of ex-governor Cuomo and Sliwa, who ran on the Republican ticket.
Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani’s recent political win has set social media ablaze, with Gen Z leading the charge in turning the moment into a meme extravaganza. From witty one-liners to viral reaction edits, the internet is overflowing with creative takes that perfectly capture the generation’s trademark humor.
Zohran Mamdani Sparks Meme Fest
First hinge match mayor pic.twitter.com/WCrDKWanEj
— Organizermemes (@OrganizerMemes) November 5, 2025
Zohran Mamdani just created 1 million Zohran Mamdanis pic.twitter.com/kuOnweNywo
— shelly (@Shelly3242) November 5, 2025
Zohran Mamdani in “Escape From New York” 🍿🥤 pic.twitter.com/l4OJDpFcs1
— Dave (@DaveSpaceMemes) November 4, 2025
Oh they’re mad as hell https://t.co/Ntcmzi8rPX
— Organizermemes (@OrganizerMemes) November 5, 2025
Well, would ya look at the time… pic.twitter.com/luWnaxLjEL
— Gizmo Memes (@Gizmo_Memes) November 5, 2025
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.