Home > World > Zohran Mamdani’s Big New York Mayor Win Sparks Meme Fest- Here’s How Gen Z is Hilariously Reacting

In a big win for Democrats, Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City. The achievement of a 34-year-old democratic socialist has become a remarkable incident in New York City’s history, with a little more than 50% of the overall votes, just marginally ahead of ex-governor Cuomo and Sliwa, who ran on the Republican ticket.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 5, 2025 13:35:21 IST

In a big win for Democrats, Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City. The achievement of a 34-year-old democratic socialist has become a remarkable incident in New York City’s history, with a little more than 50% of the overall votes, just marginally ahead of ex-governor Cuomo and Sliwa, who ran on the Republican ticket. 

Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani’s recent political win has set social media ablaze, with Gen Z leading the charge in turning the moment into a meme extravaganza. From witty one-liners to viral reaction edits, the internet is overflowing with creative takes that perfectly capture the generation’s trademark humor. 

Zohran Mamdani Sparks Meme Fest 



First published on: Nov 5, 2025 1:27 PM IST
