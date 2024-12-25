Replay 2024 : The Most Watched Content Of 2024

Since its inception in 2005, YouTube has evolved from a simple video-sharing platform into a global powerhouse, shaping the way people consume content. With its vast reach and diverse user base, YouTube has become the go-to place for everything from music videos to viral moments and educational content. As of 2024, certain videos have amassed billions of views, reaching iconic status in the digital world. Let’s dive into the top 10 most-watched YouTube videos as of November 2024 and explore what made them so irresistible to audiences worldwide.

Baby Shark Dance – 15.33 Billion Views

Channel Name: Pinkfong Baby Shark – Kids’ Songs & Stories

Country: South Korea

Channel Type: Kids’ Entertainment

Topping the charts as the most-viewed video on YouTube, Baby Shark Dance has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among children. The song, created by South Korea’s Pinkfong, became a viral sensation after its release in 2016. Its infectious melody, simple lyrics, and easy-to-follow choreography made it an instant favorite for kids and parents alike. The song’s repetitive nature and catchy rhythm helped it spread rapidly across the globe, cementing its position as the most-watched video on the platform. As a result, Baby Shark Dance is a staple in children’s playlists, having surpassed even the biggest music hits in terms of views.

Despacito – 8.59 Billion Views

Channel Name: Luis Fonsi

Country: Spain

Channel Type: Music

Released in January 2017, Despacito by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee took the world by storm. This reggaeton-inspired track became a massive global hit, especially after it went viral on YouTube. The song’s fusion of Latin rhythms and catchy beats made it a dance floor favorite, while the heartfelt lyrics about love and longing resonated with a diverse audience. Not only did Despacito break records on YouTube, but it also became the first video to reach 8 billion views, proving its universal appeal.

Johny Johny Yes Papa – 6.98 Billion Views

Channel Name: LooLoo Kids – Nursery Rhymes and Children’s Songs

Country: Romania

Channel Type: Nursery Rhymes

This classic nursery rhyme has captured the attention of millions of young viewers around the world. The charming animation and playful lyrics of Johny Johny Yes Papa continue to engage toddlers, helping them learn basic language skills. Its simple yet entertaining format has made it one of the top educational videos on YouTube, especially for parents looking to entertain and educate their young children.

Bath Song – 6.92 Billion Views

Channel Name: Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes

Country: United States

Channel Type: Nursery Rhymes

Another staple in the world of children’s content, Bath Song from CoComelon teaches kids the importance of personal hygiene. The song’s gentle rhythm and cheerful animation have made it a favorite among preschoolers. CoComelon’s engaging content, designed to combine fun with learning, has turned many of its videos into YouTube sensations, with Bath Song being one of the channel’s most popular uploads.

Wheels on the Bus – 6.79 Billion Views

Channel Name: Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes

Country: United States

Channel Type: Nursery Rhymes

Wheels on the Bus has become an iconic children’s song on YouTube, thanks to its catchy melody and interactive nature. The video encourages kids to sing along and engage with the lyrics, which describe the various activities on a bus ride. CoComelon’s ability to create playful, fun, and educational content has made it one of the top channels on YouTube for kids’ entertainment.

See You Again – 6.47 Billion Views

Channel Name: Wiz Khalifa

Country: United States

Channel Type: Music

See You Again is a powerful tribute to actor Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in 2013. The song, performed by Wiz Khalifa and featuring Charlie Puth, was featured in the 2015 film Furious 7 as a poignant farewell to Walker. Its emotional lyrics and soothing melody captured the hearts of viewers around the world, making it a favorite for both fans of the Fast & Furious franchise and music lovers alike. The song’s viral success on YouTube continues to resonate with those who have experienced loss.

Shape of You – 6.37 Billion Views

Channel Name: Ed Sheeran

Country: United Kingdom

Channel Type: Music

Shape of You became one of Ed Sheeran’s biggest hits after its release in January 2017. With its irresistible beat and catchy lyrics about a spontaneous love story, the song quickly gained global popularity. Sheeran’s signature blend of pop, dancehall, and tropical influences made it a hit with fans of all ages, securing its place among the most-watched YouTube videos. Shape of You also continues to generate revenue for Sheeran, who reportedly earns millions from the song annually.

Phonics Song with Two Words – 6.11 Billion Views

Channel Name: ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs

Country: India

Channel Type: Children’s Songs

Phonics Song with Two Words is a highly effective educational video that introduces young children to the basics of phonics. The catchy tune and simple visuals make it easy for children to follow along, helping them learn to recognize and pronounce different words. This video has become the most-viewed Indian video on YouTube, illustrating the global appeal of educational content.

Uptown Funk – 5.39 Billion Views

Channel Name: Mark Ronson

Country: United States

Channel Type: Music

Released in 2014, Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars quickly became a dance anthem. Its upbeat tempo, catchy lyrics, and funky vibe made it a favorite across various age groups. The video’s energetic dance routines and Bruno Mars’ charismatic performance contributed to its enduring popularity, ensuring it remains one of YouTube’s most-watched music videos.

PSY – Gangnam Style – 5.36 Billion Views

Channel Name: officialpsy

Country: South Korea

Channel Type: Music

Gangnam Style, released in 2012 by South Korean artist PSY, was the first video to ever reach 1 billion views on YouTube. The song, which humorously critiques the extravagant lifestyle of the Gangnam district in Seoul, became a global sensation thanks to its catchy beat and iconic dance moves. The Gangnam Style dance, in particular, became a viral challenge, and the song’s success marked a milestone in YouTube history.

What Makes These Videos So Popular?

The top 10 most-viewed YouTube videos reflect a fascinating mix of musical hits, educational content, and viral moments. Common themes among these videos include catchy melodies, memorable lyrics, and engaging visuals. Whether it’s the educational appeal of children’s songs or the global reach of a music video, these videos have achieved unparalleled success due to their ability to connect with audiences across different demographics and cultures.

As YouTube continues to grow and evolve, it’s likely that these videos will maintain their spots at the top of the platform’s most-viewed list, setting a standard for future viral successes. The diverse nature of the content — ranging from educational videos for kids to heartfelt music tributes — demonstrates the broad spectrum of what captures the attention of global audiences. The platform’s ability to bring people together over shared experiences will undoubtedly continue to shape its content for years to come.

