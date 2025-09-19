Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh

Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 25, 2025. This festival falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) after Amavasya and is dedicated to Lord Ganesh in his Siddhi Vinayak form. If devotees worship Lord Ganesh on this auspicious festival, it helps to remove obstacles, resolve issues related to progeny, and family growth.
Date And Puja Timings
-
Chaturthi Tithi: Begins on September 25, 2025, at 7:06 AM and ends on September 26, 2025, at 9:33 AM.
-
Ganpati Puja Muhurat: 11:00 AM – 1:25 PM on September 25.
Vinayak Chaturthi Significance
Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi, where Varad means granting wishes. It is believed that those who keep this fast receive Lord Ganesh’s blessings, who is the remover of obstacles and the giver of prosperity. Devotees can keep the fast on this auspicious festival to achieve success, prosperity, and progress in life.
Vinayak Chaturthi: Ritual to Please Lord Ganesh
- Devotees are advised to take a holy bath, wear clean clothes, and perform puja with rituals. Devotees must offer fresh flowers made of Durva grass.
- Devotees should offer bhog to Lord Ganesh made of ghee and jaggery.
- Chant “Vakratundaya Hum” 54 times while praying for wealth, which is highly considered auspicious
- After performing rituals, the bhog of jaggery and ghee should either be fed to a cow or distributed among the needy.