LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh

Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh

Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 25, 2025. This festival falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) after Amavasya and is dedicated to Lord Ganesh in his Siddhi Vinayak form. If devotees worship Lord Ganesh on this auspicious festival, it helps to remove obstacles, resolve issues related to progeny, and family growth.

Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 25, 2025. (Represented Image: Pinterest)
Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 25, 2025. (Represented Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 19, 2025 17:48:40 IST

Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 25, 2025. This festival falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) after Amavasya and is dedicated to Lord Ganesh in his Siddhi Vinayak form. If devotees worship Lord Ganesh on this auspicious festival, it helps to remove obstacles, resolve issues related to progeny, and family growth. 

Date And Puja Timings

  • Chaturthi Tithi: Begins on September 25, 2025, at 7:06 AM and ends on September 26, 2025, at 9:33 AM.

  • Ganpati Puja Muhurat: 11:00 AM – 1:25 PM on September 25.

Vinayak Chaturthi Significance 

Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi, where Varad means granting wishes. It is believed that those who keep this fast receive Lord Ganesh’s blessings, who is the remover of obstacles and the giver of prosperity. Devotees can keep the fast on this auspicious festival to achieve success, prosperity, and progress in life.  

Vinayak Chaturthi: Ritual to Please Lord Ganesh 

  • Devotees are advised to take a holy bath, wear clean clothes, and perform puja with rituals. Devotees must offer fresh flowers made of Durva grass. 
  • Devotees should offer bhog to Lord Ganesh made of ghee and jaggery. 
  • Chant “Vakratundaya Hum” 54 times while praying for wealth, which is highly considered auspicious
  • After performing rituals, the bhog of jaggery and ghee should either be fed to a cow or distributed among the needy. 
Tags: Ashwin Vinayak ChaturthiAshwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025Vinayak ChaturthiVinayak Chaturthi 2025Vinayak Chaturthi mantraVinayak Chaturthi pujaVinayak Chaturthi puja ritualsVinayak Chaturthi puja timingsVinayak Chaturthi rituals

RELATED News

The Luckiest Zodiac Signs That Naturally Attract Good Luck and Money
Can Astrology Improve Mental Health? How Birth Charts Offer Emotional Guidance
Zodiac Soulmates: Best Matches for Every Sign
Friendship Traits of Every Zodiac Sign: Strengths & Weaknesses
Indira Ekadashi 2025: When To Observe- September 16 or 17? Know The Date, Significance, and Rituals

LATEST NEWS

Mehbooba Mufti urges Amit Shah to view Yasin Malik's case through "humanitarian lens"
Asia Cup 2025: Check Team India’s Super Four Full Schedule
"Welcome new interim government, reaffirm steadfast support for peace, stability": MEA on Nepal
PM Modi immerses in prayer as Harshdeep Kaur performs soulful rendition of 'Ik Onkar'
Sopore Police Conduct Search In UAPA Case Linked To Banned Organisation JKIM
Zubeen Garg Controversies: From Krishna Comment To Hitting A Minor, 5 Times The Assam Singer Sparked Outrage
How To Turn Small Monthly Investments into Big Goals Using an SIP Calculator
Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence After Rare Non Podium Finish, Sends Message To Sachin Yadav
What is ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend? Here Are Best Prompts To Try On Google Gemini Nano Banana
I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill
Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh
Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh
Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh
Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh

QUICK LINKS