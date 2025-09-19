Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh

Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 25, 2025. This festival falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) after Amavasya and is dedicated to Lord Ganesh in his Siddhi Vinayak form. If devotees worship Lord Ganesh on this auspicious festival, it helps to remove obstacles, resolve issues related to progeny, and family growth.

Date And Puja Timings

Chaturthi Tithi: Begins on September 25, 2025, at 7:06 AM and ends on September 26, 2025, at 9:33 AM.

Ganpati Puja Muhurat: 11:00 AM – 1:25 PM on September 25.

Vinayak Chaturthi Significance

Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi, where Varad means granting wishes. It is believed that those who keep this fast receive Lord Ganesh’s blessings, who is the remover of obstacles and the giver of prosperity. Devotees can keep the fast on this auspicious festival to achieve success, prosperity, and progress in life.

Vinayak Chaturthi: Ritual to Please Lord Ganesh