Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…

In Hindu households, lighting a diya (lamp) during puja is a sacred ritual. When we light the diya, it is believed that it invites positivity, prosperity, and blessings into the home. Without a diya or an incense stick puja is considered to be incomplete. But do you know, you might be making a big mistake after performing prayers? Many people simply throw away the ashes and burnt wicks of the diyas, but if you haven’t paid attention to this before, it’s time to be careful and stop discarding them. Let’s dive into the divine qualities of ashes and wick left after prayers.

Ashes That Attract Fortune

After completing your prayers, bury the ashes of incense sticks and the burnt wick of the diya under the tree. This will help you in relieving debts and attracting auspicious outcomes.

Ash Ritual for Evil Eye

After finishing the puja, take the leftover ashes and rotate them 11 times around the person you believe might be attacked by the evil eye. Then, throw the ashes in the north-east direction. This is believed to remove the evil eye and help get rid of problems in life.

Ash Remedy for Enemies

After the puja, take the leftover ashes and wick in your hand and throw them towards the south while saying your enemy’s name. This practice can protect you from your enemies and can weaken them also.

Ash Can Avoid Financial Losses

After completing your prayers, take the lamp’s wick and the incense ashes and bury them in the ground. While performing this chant, Shanidev’s mantras. This will protect you from financial losses.

Correct Way to Discard Ashes

After completing the puja, never throw the leftover ashes and wick of the lamp randomly, as it is considered unlucky. Instead, wrap them in a clean cloth and after a week, immerse them in a river. This will not affect you in any way, even help you in removing planetary defects and bring positive results.