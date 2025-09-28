LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?

Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?

Navratri is celebrated twice a year, Chaitra Navratri in spring and Sharad Navratri in autumn, marking seasonal transition, these periods are spiritually significant, symbolizing the victory of good over evil and allying the body and mind with nature's cycle. Chaitra Navratri represents renewal and new beginnings, while Sharad Navratri celebrates Goddess Durga's strength in overcoming negativity. Both festivals encourage devotion, inner cleansing, and harmony, making them essential times for worship and reflection in Hindu tradition.

Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 28, 2025 17:37:16 IST

Navratri, meaning Nine Nights, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga and the nine divine forms. Many people wonder why Navratri is celebrated twice a year, once in Chaitra Navratri, March-April, and again in Sharad Navratri, September-October. The answer lies in the ancient traditions, cosmic changes, and spiritual significance.

Link With Seasonal Change

Navratri is celebrated during the two most important transitional periods of the year. 

  • Chaitra Navratri occurs at the beginning of the spring, symbolizing new beginnings, growth, and rejuvenation.
  • Sharad Navratri takes place at the start of the autumn, marking the harvest season and preparation for winter. 

These transitions are considered sacred times. In Hinduism, when the balance of nature shifts, it is believed that during these times negative energies are stronger. So devotees worship Goddess Durga to seek strength, protection, and balance in life.

Spiritual Significance

Navratri is not just about rituals, but also inner cleansing. According to Hindu scriptures, the human body and mind are more vulnerable to illness and spiritual imbalances during the seasonal changes. 

  • Fasting and meditation during Navratri help detoxify the body and calm the mind.
  • Chanting mantras and performing pujas invite positive energy and destroy inner negativity like anger, ego, and fear. 

By celebrating Navratri twice a year, devotees rely on their physical, mental, and spiritual energies just like nature prepares for a new cycle.

Mythological Connection

According to Hindu mythology, both Navratri are linked to Goddess Durga victories over demons: 

  • In Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Durga defeated Madhu and Kitabha, Symbolizing the triumph of God, good over evil, at the start of the new year.
  • In Sharad Navratri, she fought the demon Mahishasura, representing the removal of darkness and ignorance as the days grow shorter. 

These stories inspire devotees to overcome their personal struggles and emerge stronger.

Community and Cultural Importance

Sharad Navratri is widely celebrated with Grand Garba, Dandiya Nights, and Durga Puja, while Chaitra Navratri is observed with spiritual simplicity, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions. Both festival encourages unity, devotion, and gratitude.

Conclusion

Navratri is celebrated twice a year to honor the cosmic changes, prepare for seasonal transitions, and spiritually cleanse the body and mind, whether it is the vibrant Sharad Navratri or the serene Chaitra Navratri. Both symbolize the external battle between good and evil.

Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?

Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?

Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?
Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?
Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?
Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?

