Home > Astrology > Numerology Horoscope Today, (05 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Money Can Cause Disputes And Strained Relationships

Numerology Horoscope Today, (05 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Money Can Cause Disputes And Strained Relationships

Today Horoscope November 5, 2025: A powerful Kartik Purnima brings success and change. Aries, Virgo, and Sagittarius gain career growth; Taurus, Libra, and Capricorn must control emotions and spending. Gemini, Leo, and Pisces stay cautious in relationships. Cancer and Scorpio find progress; Aquarius avoids conflicts.

TODAY DAILY HOROSCOPE
TODAY DAILY HOROSCOPE

Published By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi
Published: November 5, 2025 16:08:37 IST

Numerology Horoscope Today, (05 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Money Can Cause Disputes And Strained Relationships

Today’s Horoscope, November 5, 2025: Today is a very special day from a planetary and spiritual perspective. It is the special day of Ashwini Nakshatra, Siddhi Yoga, and Kartik Purnima. It is believed that devotees who bathe in the Ganges and donate on this day receive the immense blessings of Lord Vishnu. The Moon will be in Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, where both the Sun and Venus are aspected by auspicious planets. The planetary movements are bringing new energy and change into life. Based on the planetary positions, some zodiac signs will achieve success and respect through their hard work, while others will need to proceed with patience and discretion. To know how your day will unfold, read the daily horoscope.

Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Aries Horoscope 

Avoid commenting on a colleague’s work over trivial matters, otherwise it won’t take long for relationships to deteriorate. Business people will be able to take full advantage of their contacts today. A love relationship may sour; your partner may take a drastic step due to your behavior. Important decisions regarding your livelihood should be avoided without due consideration. There’s a risk of developing a disease. If you haven’t had a routine checkup in a while, be sure to get one.

Taurus Horoscope 

Stay positive, as negative thinking can hinder your progress. If your business involves partnerships, be especially careful not to lead to arguments. This is a good time to repair strained relationships. If someone is upset, don’t delay in pacifying them. There’s a strong possibility of an increase in luxuries. Those suffering from migraines may feel a bit uneasy today.

Gemini Horoscope 

The day will be a bit hectic for those in the business. Those involved in the decoration and gift business may experience a slowdown today. Limit your mobile phone usage, as unnecessary conversations can distract you from important tasks. You may make the mistake of interrupting elders. Attraction can turn into separation, so couples should try to communicate lovingly instead of fighting. Your siblings’ words may sting you like an arrow, and there’s a possibility of some disagreement with them today. Regarding health, you may experience heartburn.

Cancer Horoscope 

You will see yourself advancing in your career thanks to your knowledge and experience. Pending government work will be completed through contacts. Expenditures exceed income today, so prepare your expense list carefully. This is a favorable time for students; you will feel strong-willed and confident. Avoid ignoring your partner’s advice. Women should exercise caution while working, as planetary positions are likely to be harmful.

Leo Horoscope 

Leo people need to be diligent, so choose demanding tasks; laziness is not good for you. Businesspeople should be cautious in financial matters, as unnecessary expenses can lead to financial hardship. Instead of seeking help from outsiders, talk to your loved ones at home for support. If old remedies don’t seem to be working for young people, they should find new ways to update themselves. Maintain vigilance regarding health matters and try to avoid eating stale food.

Virgo Horoscope 

Even in difficult circumstances, you will be proactive in completing your tasks, which will be appreciated by everyone. There’s a possibility of spending money on advertising. Avoid unnecessary suspicion of your partner, as trust is the foundation of a relationship. Maintain a relaxed and easygoing demeanor even in adverse circumstances, as seriousness can further disappoint you. Keep your home clean and tidy. Keep things in their proper place, as a sudden guest is expected. Skin allergies are possible, so use products with caution.

Libra Horoscope 

You’ll lack patience today, so you’ll try to finish tasks quickly. Businessmen involved in transportation are likely to see good profits. You may suddenly plan an outing with friends. You may also plan a trip to meet your partner. Instead of procrastinating on household chores, try to finish them immediately. You may face stomach-related problems.

Scorpio Horoscope 

Considering the planetary positions, the support of others, hard work, and the favor of luck will help you succeed today. Businesspeople will be able to overcome all challenges with prudence. Communication gaps may strain your relationship with your partner. Avoid being overly harsh with younger family members, as your behavior may create a negative impression of you in their minds. Digestive issues are a bit concerning, so avoid eating heavy, fried, and oily foods.

Sagittarius Horoscope 

Sagittarians will be busy completing pending official work today. With hard work and a solid plan, businesspeople will be successful in overcoming competitors. Young people should avoid taking on any task impatiently; understand that God is testing your patience, and you must succeed. If you are the head of the household, keep yourself mentally strong, as emotions can influence decisions. There is a possibility of unexpected accidents affecting your mental health.

Capricorn Horoscope 

You will be at the forefront of efficiently managing all resources at work. Planetary positions today may lead to poor feedback from clients; don’t give them a chance to complain. Lack of concentration can lead to distractions and decreased interest in studies. Unnecessary expenses can cause problems, so curb these expenses early. Egoism can damage relationships. A happy and peaceful atmosphere will prevail in the family. Blood pressure may rise, so avoid stressful situations as much as possible.

Aquarius Horoscope 

Avoid disagreements with your boss over unnecessary matters. Instead of agreeing with others, express your views and support what is right. If young people were troubled by mental conflict, today your thoughts will become more stable, enabling you to take concrete steps. Help your spouse and support them in their progress. Try to avoid arguments with family members. You may suffer from headaches. If you haven’t had enough sleep, sleep first and then do other work.

Pisces Horoscope 

Guide yourself; the best way is to learn from past mistakes and then formulate new plans. Businesspeople may face a competitive environment. Money can cause disputes and strained relationships. If you have any outstanding debts, pay them on time. You may be prone to anger, so it’s important to maintain balance in your speech and behavior. Given the planetary positions, you’ll enjoy good health. Consider yourself master of your own will today.

By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi
(Astrologer, Palmist Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)
Email: info@vedeye.com
Url: https://vedeye.com/
Contact: +91-9118225222 (WhatsApp Call)
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/VedeyeWorld
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/vedeyeworld/

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 4:08 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Numerology Horoscope Today, (05 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Money Can Cause Disputes And Strained Relationships

