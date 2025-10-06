Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 07, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Avoid Reviewing Or Criticizing Others Work

Tomorrow Daily Horoscope, 7 October 2025: Regarding today’s planetary positions, the Moon will be in Pisces with retrograde Saturn, and Revati Nakshatra and Dhruva Yoga are in effect. Children born today will be considered Moola due to the Gand Moola Nakshatra. Given the planetary position, starting with Surya Namaskar will be beneficial for Libra students, while Cancerians will enjoy the company of superiors, which will greatly aid their career advancement. How will your day be for other zodiac signs? Read the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Horoscope Today for all the Zodiac Signs (Daily Horoscope)

Aries Horoscope

Given the planetary positions, you may have to redo previously completed tasks. It’s best to focus on one task at a time, as juggling two tasks simultaneously increases the chance of errors. You need to curb your employees’ arbitrary behavior; ignoring their shortcomings will only harm you. You may have to argue with your love partner or a close friend. Shopping is likely, which could lead to overspending. Constant hectic workloads can lead to fatigue and leg pain.

Taurus Horoscope

Avoid reviewing or criticizing others’ work and avoid bringing their shortcomings to your boss. Delaying decisions means missing out on opportunities. Therefore, remain active in business matters. Instead of imposing your decisions on your partner, try to clearly articulate them. Young people should be wary of cunning and clever people, as they may try to manipulate you into getting things done. Those living away from home may experience some anxiety regarding family and children. Avoid cold foods and drinks, as there’s a risk of coughs and colds.

Gemini Horoscope

Geminis should listen to their inner voice and make decisions with confidence. Hopefully, your decisions won’t prove wrong. The time is auspicious for starting new work, but only after gathering all the information related to the task. You can express any complaints you have about your partner or friend to ease your mood, but do so gently. Students should limit their mobile phone use, as there’s a risk of eye problems. Headaches can make your health feel a little weak, so take a break and rest.

Cancer Horoscope

People born under this sign will enjoy the company of seniors and seniors at work, while those in target-based and commission-based jobs are likely to earn good commissions. Given the planetary positions, sales will increase, providing you with opportunities to earn significant profits. There’s also the possibility of landing some new and significant deals. You’ll learn something new through a colleague or friend. Your father will be very pleased with you today, and you’ll receive a lot of praise from other family members. You need to take care of your skin; drink plenty of water and use good beauty products to keep it hydrated.

Leo Horoscope

The day will be encouraging. With luck on your side, you’re likely to achieve success and receive praise from your seniors. Store goods according to your needs and check them frequently, as many customers are likely to return empty-handed. Minimize credit card use; enthusiasm and show-off are likely to lead to spending beyond your budget. Maintain a balance between work and personal life. Your personal life also needs special attention at this time. Instead of making loneliness your companion, start socializing. If this isn’t possible, stay in touch with people via phone. Completely ban sweets, as there’s a risk of sugar spikes.

Virgo Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign may experience a disconnect between their work and planning, with both seemingly going in opposite directions. Those in the clothing business are likely to find a new path. Young people should proceed with restraint and thoughtfulness, avoiding the controversial matters of others. You may suddenly have to travel for work. Your child’s fulfillment of expectations will bring a joyful and happy atmosphere to your home. Avoid negative conversations and interactions, as they seem to be negatively impacting your health.

Libra Horoscope

Librans will see their planned tasks completed; the delay is simply a matter of hard work. Given the planetary positions, businesspeople are advised to seek advice from an experienced person before starting work. Young people should begin their day with Surya Namaskar to improve their concentration. Take care of your father’s physical and mental health as well. While fulfilling all your responsibilities, try to spend some time with him. Ensure adequate sleep, as insomnia can lead to headaches and poor health.

Scorpio Horoscope

Those in salons, skincare, or cosmetics are likely to see good profits. Businesspeople should start looking for a new location, as they may soon have to relocate. Young people will find opportunities to earn money through their art. Elder siblings will prove to be good guides, so try to stay in touch with them. Given the planetary positions, you may face displeasure from your spouse. There’s a possibility of toothache or other dental problems.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius people should keep an eye on their juniors’ work and check on them from time to time. Businessmen may get the opportunity to work with a high-ranking individual, which is likely to boost their business. Young people will see the end of old chapters and the beginning of new ones, which could prove to be a good turning point for their careers. Situations appear to be developing for starting work related to cleaning and interior changes at home. Treat coughs and colds, as they could worsen the situation.

Capricorn Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign should strive to maintain cordial relationships with colleagues, as there’s a risk of sourness. Due to weak financial situation, businessmen may apply for loans. Young people will attract many people with their attire and behavior. There’s a possibility of arguments with female members of the family, which you should do everything possible to avoid. Pay attention to your health and financial situation. Avoid wasting your time and energy on others. There’s a risk of infection due to dust and dirt.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius people should avoid leaving any task or responsibility half-finished; instead, hand it over only after completion. There’s a possibility of some business losses, so be cautious. Love relationships will be cordial, and issues that bother you will be resolved. Listen to your heart when making decisions related to family, friends, and spouse. Health will be good today, and there will be a chance to recover from old ailments.

Pisces Horoscope

People born under this sign will receive full support from their colleagues on important tasks, especially from female colleagues. Business will progress at a rapid pace, and today is likely to bring the expected profits. Young people will have the opportunity to showcase their talents, so practice your favorite activities thoroughly to ensure you perform well. You may also undertake a noble deed like resolving a conflict between two people. Your health will be excellent today.

By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

(Astrologer, Palmist Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

