Shardiya Navratri 2025: Start Date, End Date and Puja Timings You Should Know

Shardiya Navratri symbolizes the triumph of good spirit over evil energy. It is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. It is celebrated over nine nights with fasting and cultural festivities. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will commence on the following dates:

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Dates and Day-Wise Colors

Day 1- September 22, 2025 (Monday)- Pratipada

Puja: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja; Navratri color of the day is White.

Day 2- September 23, 2025 (Tuesday)- Dwitiya

Puja- Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja; Navratri color of the day is Red.

Day 3- September 24, 2025 (Wednesday)- Tritiya

Puja- Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja; Navratri color of the day is Royal Blue.

Day 4- September 25, 2025 (Thursday)- Chaturthi

Puja- Vinayaka Chaturthi; Navratri color of the day is Yellow.

Day 5- September 26, 2025 (Friday)- Panchami

Puja- Kushmanda Puja, Upang Lalita Vrat; Navratri color of the day is Green.

Day 6- September 27, 2025 (Saturday)- Shashthi

Puja- Skandamata Puja; Navratri color of the day is Grey.

Day 7- September 28, 2025 (Sunday)- Saptami

Puja- Katyayani Puja; Navratri color of the day is Orange.

Day 8- September 29, 2025 (Monday)- Ashtami

Puja- Saraswati Avahan, Kalaratri Puja; Navratri color of the day is Peacock green.

Day 9- September 30, 2025 (Tuesday)- Navami

Puja- Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja and Sandhi Puja; Sandhi Puja begins at 05:42 PM and ends at 06:30 PM.

Day 10- October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)- Dashami

Puja- Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja and Navami Homa

Day 11- October 2, 2025 (Thursday)- Vijayadashami/Dussehra

Puja- Navratri Parana and Durga Visarjan

What is the day of first Navratri in 2025?

The first day of Shardiya Navratri in 2025 is Monday, 22 September, 2025.

Which Day is Saraswati Puja in Navratri 2025?

The main day for Saraswati Puja will be on Tuesday, 30 September 2025. It is the ninth day of Navratri.

Disclaimer-

The content shared here is based on traditional beliefs and interpretations. It is intended purely for informational and entertainment purposes and should not be considered professional advice. Predictions and outcomes may vary, and readers are encouraged to use their own discretion while interpreting or relying on this information.