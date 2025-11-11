LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here's All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls: As the second phase concludes on November 11, attention shifts to exit polls predicting voter sentiment and potential results. Conducted by agencies like Axis My India, CVoter, and Today’s Chanakya, these polls offer early insights before official results.

Bihar Election 2025 (PHOTO: X)
Bihar Election 2025 (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 11, 2025 13:55:01 IST

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls: The second round of the Bihar 2025 Assembly Elections will come to an end on November 11, and from then on, all attention will be on exit polls that will give an approximate picture of the sentiment of the voters and the results. However, what are exit polls, and how do they take place?

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are polls which are conducted immediately after an individual leaves the voting booth. This provides a rough perception of the outcome of the elections even before the official results are posted. In contrast to opinion polls, which in turn request the voters regarding their decisions prior to the election, exit polls receive the answers of the already-voted.

These surveys are conducted by such agencies as Axis My India, CVoter, Today’s Chanakya and many others to demonstrate potential trends and seat projections.

The poll that is undertaken is the exit polls which are conducted once the people have cast their votes. The surveyors are grouped in teams of trained surveyors standing outside identified polling booths in various constituencies such as Purnia, Gaya Town, and Sitamarhi.

These booths are selected to include a representation of people of different backgrounds, hence the survey is fair to the whole region.

The surveyors posed the voters some easy questions concerning who they supporte,d and some of them question why they supported that person. The responses will be anonymous to guarantee an open-mindedness in people. Together with this, other details like age, gender, and community are also taken to know the voting trends.

All this information will be later analysed with the help of some statistical techniques to find out the share of votes and then how many seats each party is likely to have. The official releases are received and announced after 6:30 pm either through the news networks or social media according to the guidelines of the Election Commission.

What are the EC regulations on the Exit Polls?

The Election Commission of India monitors exit polls closely so as to ensure that elections are fair and unbiased. The exit polls can never be carried out or released when the voting is on. This limit remains in effect beginning on the opening day of the polling and 30 minutes after the final phase has ended – in the case of Bihar 2025 it will be after 6:30 pm on November 11.

Violation of this rule may result in a fine or even two years in jail. The news media must also include a clear wording on that exit poll figures are merely projections, and not final.

The voters and media can check eci.gov.in where the official updates and notifications of the Election Commission are provided.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast: Red Fort Blast Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Justice, Says PM Modi

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 1:55 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here's All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here's All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines
Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here's All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines
Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here's All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines
Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here's All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

