Bihar Elections 2025: From Folk Singer Maithili Thakur To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Divya Gautam, These Women Are Ruling The Popularity Charts

Since the electoral battle in Bihar is increasing, the political parties are still outreach to women voters but seem to have forgotten to offer electoral tickets to female candidates. Altogether, 258 women are running this election, compared to 2357 men.

The BJP has got 13 women candidates, Congress 5, JD(U) 13, RJD 23, Jan Suraaj 25 and the Bahujan Samaj Party is the first and has got 26 female candidates in this election. During the last Assembly election, 26 women MLAs were elected out of 370 women candidates; this is a seven per cent success rate as compared to male candidates, where the success rate was about 10 per cent.

There has been a tendency towards a decrease in the representation of women in most parties. JD(U) had its highest representation in 2020, having 22 women contestant,s yet recorded a decline in 2025. Nevertheless, RJD has revealed steady progress with nine female contenders in 2015 up to 23 prospective candidates in 2025.

The Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor was the best entry this year when it came to fielding the most women candidates, 25. The BJP has had nearly the same presence during the past three elections, CPI-ML experienced a significant decline post 2015. Congress is still on a downward trend.

Let’s have a look at the most popular women candidates in the Bihar elections 2025:

MAITHILI THAKUR

Maithili Thakur, a well-known folk singer, is jumping into Bihar politics for the first time. She’s running on a BJP ticket from Alinagar in Darbhanga district, and even though she just turned 25, she’s already one of the most talked-about candidates in this election.

Some people are calling her an “outsider,” since her family comes from nearby Madhubani and she’s been living in Delhi with her parents and siblings. Still, she speaks the local Maithili dialect fluently, and her roots in the region run deep.

RENU DEVI

Renu Devi is representing the BJP in Bettiah for the 2025 Assembly Elections, set for November 11. She’s 66, finished her 12th standard, and has one case registered against her. Her net worth stands at Rs 5.4 crore, with Rs 1.1 crore in movable assets and Rs 4.2 crore in immovable property. Her liabilities total Rs 5.5 lakh. Outside politics, she’s worked as a social worker, political activist, and is already a member of the Legislative Assembly.

DEVANTI YADAV

Devanti Yadav is standing for the BJP in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections from the Narpatganj seat in Araria district. At 53, she’s cleared her 12th standard and has a pretty clean record, no cases against her. Her assets are worth about Rs 66.5 lakh, and she has liabilities of Rs 8.9 lakh.

DIVYA GAUTAM

Divya Gautam, cousin of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation’s choice for the Digha assembly seat. She’s a theatre artist and a former leader in the All India Students’ Association (AISA). She holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Patna College. She’s also taught as an assistant professor at Patna Women’s College and worked as a supply inspector for the Bihar government’s food and consumer protection department.

GAYATRI DEVI

Gayatri Devi is contesting from the Parihar seat in Sitamarhi district on a BJP ticket. She’s 60 years old, studied up to the 8th standard, and has no criminal cases against her. Her declared assets total Rs 2.1 crore with liabilities of Rs 33.6 lakh.

KAVITA DEVI

Kavita Devi is in the fray as a BJP candidate from the Korha (SC) seat in Katihar district. She’s 50 years old, has completed her 12th, and has a clean record, no cases filed against her. Her assets add up to Rs 2.9 crore, and she has no liabilities.

Most women of BJP who contested the 2020 assembly elections won 69 per cent of the elections with 9 out of 13 winning their constituency. This was succeeded by RJD of success rate 44 per cent, Congress 29 per cent and JD(U) 27 per cent success rate.

Although it has been promising time and again to promote the political participation of women, the figures demonstrate a steady decline, and therefore, this election will be the lowest female turnout in Bihar in the past 15 years.

