Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi's Visit, Says His Visit Is For 'Jumle ki Barish' In State
Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi's Visit, Says His Visit Is For 'Jumle ki Barish' In State

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi’s Visit, Says His Visit Is For ‘Jumle ki Barish’ In State

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar on September 15, stating that he is coming to do ‘Jumle ki Barish’ in the state.

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi’s Visit, Says His Visit Is For ‘Jumle ki Barish’ In State (Photo - X)
Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi’s Visit, Says His Visit Is For ‘Jumle ki Barish’ In State (Photo - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 14, 2025 21:19:12 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar on September 15, stating that he is coming to do ‘Jumle ki Barish’ in the state.

Yadav mentioned that PM Modi won’t discuss any ‘real issues’ and instead will focus on talking only about infiltrators. The former Bihar chief minister also urged the prime minister to visit the Purnea medical college and take CM Nitish Kumar along with him.

PM Modi Will Visit Bihar Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Purnea on September 15 to address a public rally.

The Prime Minister will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

Bihar accounts for approximately 90% of the country’s total Makhana production. PM Modi will inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea.

PM Modi Will Inaugurate Several Projects

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 3×800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar’s largest private sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2680 crore. It will focus on upgrading the canal, including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit after concluding his two-day tour of the Northeast states, including Mizoram, Manipur and Assam, as part of a three-day visit, stretching to West Bengal and Bihar. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Northeast India Tour: What We Know About It

Tags: Biharelectionsnewsnarendra modipm modi’rjdtejashwi yadav

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi’s Visit, Says His Visit Is For ‘Jumle ki Barish’ In State

