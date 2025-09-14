PM Modi’s Northeast India Tour: What We Know About It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day tour of the Northeast states, including Mizoram, Manipur and Assam, as part of a three-day visit, stretching to West Bengal and Bihar. During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 71,000 crore in a major push for ease-of-living in India’s eastern and northeastern regions.

He also inaugurated the Bairabi–Sairang railway line in Mizoram, built at a cost of over Rs 8,000 crore and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Manipur and Assam. From his 1st visit to ethnic conflict-hit Manipur to the Centre’s approach to strengthen the Northeast, what we know about his visit to Northeast India.

PM Modi’s First Visit To Ethnic Conflict-Hit Manipur

It was Modi’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in the state in 2023. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to choose the path of peace. He said, “I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. Today, I promise you that I am with you, the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur.”

In May 2023, the ethnic conflict erupted mainly between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, leading to the death of multiple people. The official data confirms about 260 deaths.

Northeast India: From Distant Frontier To Mainstream Runner

The Northeast India is connected to the rest of the country by the Siliguri Corridor, also called the ‘Chicken’s Neck’. It is a narrow strip of land in West Bengal. The states of Northeast India are known as the ‘Seven Sisters’ – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.

It shares borders internationally with China, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and is close to Nepal. The region is rich in cultural diversity with ethnic diversity, language diversity and religious diversity. The famous festivals, including Bihu, Hornbill festival, and Losar, are celebrated in the region.

Over the decades, Northeast India was viewed as a distant frontier with full of potential. But it has been unlocked due to the lack of the infrastructure needed. Continuous investments in railways, highways, air connectivity, and digital infrastructure have accelerated development across the eight states.

PM Modi In Mizoram: Bairabi-Sairang Express Inauguration, Road Projects Dedication

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Sept 13, 2025, dedicated Mizoram’s first railway line, the Bairabi-Sairang express, to the nation. Apart from this, he also laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

While addressing an event, PM Modi said, “This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transportation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation.”

PM Modi In Manipur: PM Modi Traces State’s Contribution To the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal, Manipur. The projects include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, a unique all-women’s market, in 4 districts.

Addressing a public meeting in Imphal, PM Modi highlighted Manipur’s significant role in India’s freedom struggle. He noted that it was here that the Indian National Army first hoisted the Indian flag, earning it the title ‘gateway to India’s freedom’ from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Taking note of ethnic violence, he said that any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. This violence is a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations.

PM Modi in Assam: PM Remembers Bhupen Hazarika On His Birth Anniversary

In Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, the GNM School and the B.Sc. Nursing College in the Darrang district. He also laid the foundation for the Guwahati Ring Road Project, aimed at enhancing urban mobility, decongesting traffic, and improving connectivity in and around the capital city.

Remembering Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, PM Modi paid tribute to the legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient in Guwahati, saying that Bhupen Da kept giving voice to the unity of India even during the difficult times when the Northeast was “left to burn in the fire of violence and separatism.”

Modi in West Bengal: PM Modi lands in Kolkata

After concluding his tour to the Northeast India, PM Modi landed in Kolkata, where he will take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference on Sept 15, 2025. As part of his long tour, he is scheduled to go to Purnea, Bihar, to inaugurate the new terminal building of the airport.

