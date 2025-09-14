Two Shades of India: Protests in One Corner, Prayers in Another Ahead of India-Pak Asia Cup Match In Dubai

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match is scheduled to be held in Dubai today. The BCCI has decided to go ahead with the match as per the Indian government’s policy. The policy states that India will not boycott Pakistan in multilateral tournaments, but will boycott the bilateral sporting assignments against Pakistan. India last played a bilateral cricket series against Pakistan in 20212-13.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the demand has intensified not to play any match against Pakistan. In the terror attack, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, and in response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorists’ hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As the schedule for the Asia Cup was announced, several political parties, Operation Sindoor victims and people have been protesting; however, some others have been praying for India’s victory at the Asia Cup 2025.

Protest Against India-Pak Asia Cup Match 2025

Citing the Pahalgam terror attack, people in India have protested for the boycott of the match. They argue that a full boycott of Pakistan will be for the victims’ families.

One of the prominent political parties in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT), has launched a campaign called Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan to protest against the match. They burned the Pakistani national flag in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Accountant General (AG)’s office in protest against the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup match.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also called for a boycott, urging people to avoid watching the match. Yesterday, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj burnt an effigy of Pakistani cricketers during a protest against the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked, “Why is there a need to make Prime Minister Ji play a match with Pakistan? The entire country is saying that this match should not happen. Then why is this match being organised? Is this also being done under Trump’s pressure? How much more will you bow down before Trump?”

Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have also criticised the government’s decision to play the Asia Cup match with Pakistan.

Supreme Court Rejects PIL To Cancel The India-Pak Match

Not only protests on the streets, A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was also filed in the Supreme Court asking to ban the match because holding it right now is unconstitutional and hurtful to victims. However, the Supreme Court on Sept 11, 2025, declined the PIL, with Justice Maheshwari saying, “What is the urgency. It’s a match, let it be. The match is this Sunday, what can be done?”

Defence Of Ruling BJP And BCCI

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian cricket board (BCCI) supported the decision, citing the policy that, as this is a multinational tournament (Asia Cup), India is obligated by tournament rules.

They argued that refusing to play would hamper India’s position in international cricket.

Prayers For India’s Victory Over Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025

Amidst the protests to boycott the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, fans across India offered special prayers wishing India’s victory over Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025. In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, fans offered special prayers on the ghats for India’s victory.

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, special prayers were also held at the Shri Mahakaleshwar ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025.

The Ganga Ghats in Varanasi were filled with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as Ganga Aarti was performed seeking blessings for India’s victory.

ALSO READ: Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury