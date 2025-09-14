Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > India > Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury

Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury

A car fell off a flyover onto the railway tracks near Mukarba Chowk in Delhi on Sunday. Drivers have been rushed to the hospital, no toll reported. Police personnel are present at the spot.

Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury (Source - ANI)
Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury (Source - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 14, 2025 15:33:09 IST

A car fell off a flyover onto the railway tracks near Mukarba Chowk in Delhi on Sunday. Drivers have been rushed to the hospital, no toll reported. Police personnel are present at the spot.

The driver has been identified as Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Pratap Vihar Railway Colony in Ghaziabad, and has reportedly sustained minor injuries on his shoulder and face. He is undergoing a medical examination.

(Source - ANI)

(Source - ANI)

As per ANI, Police personnel have reached the spot where they found the vehicle overturned on the tracks beneath the Ring Road.

Police said that he (driver) was travelling from Peera Garhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of his car on the flyover stretch over the railway lines.

(Source - ANI)

(Source - ANI)

During the inspection, the police also found a motorcycle abandoned near the tracks. But no complaint has been reported. They clarified that the abandoned two-wheeler and Sunday’s car accident are unrelated. 

ALSO READ: IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow

Tags: accidentCar Accident

RELATED News

I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!
Asia Cup 2025: BJP’s Anurag Thakur Reveals The Real Reason Why IND VS PAK Is Happening Despite The Boycott Row
Threat To Demolish Somnath Temple: Pakistani Sports Analyst Shahnawaz Rana Says ‘Out Cricket Team Can Blow Up Somnath Temple’
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
Journalist Siddique Kappan, 10 others booked for obstructing pedestrian movement during event in Kochi

LATEST NEWS

"The reason to make this film was that people should forget Wassepur": Anurag Kashyap on 'Nishaanchi'
Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Steps In as Boycott Chatter Unsettles Indian Players Before Pakistan Match, Reports
Ashutosh Rana pens a thoughtful note on Hindi Diwas 2025, calls Hindi "source of culture"
PM Modi inaugurates bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam, world's first
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Big Shock for Team India! Star Explosive Opening Batsman Set to Miss Today’s Match Against Pakistan?
Hitaashee, Ridhima make cut in Swiss Ladies Open
Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Officials Likely To Skip India vs Pakistan Match?
India vs Pakistan FREE Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop and Online
London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control
Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury
Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury
Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury
Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury

QUICK LINKS