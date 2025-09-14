Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury

A car fell off a flyover onto the railway tracks near Mukarba Chowk in Delhi on Sunday. Drivers have been rushed to the hospital, no toll reported. Police personnel are present at the spot.

The driver has been identified as Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Pratap Vihar Railway Colony in Ghaziabad, and has reportedly sustained minor injuries on his shoulder and face. He is undergoing a medical examination.

As per ANI, Police personnel have reached the spot where they found the vehicle overturned on the tracks beneath the Ring Road.

Police said that he (driver) was travelling from Peera Garhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of his car on the flyover stretch over the railway lines.

During the inspection, the police also found a motorcycle abandoned near the tracks. But no complaint has been reported. They clarified that the abandoned two-wheeler and Sunday’s car accident are unrelated.

