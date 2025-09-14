IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying over 150 passengers aborted take-off at the Lucknow Airport due to technical glitches on Saturday, sources said.

In the flight, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav was also travelling.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Eyewitnesses and airport officials reported that the aircraft struggled to become airborne, according to India Today.

It added that the pilot acted swiftly, applying emergency brakes to bring the plane to a complete stop, preventing a potential runway overrun.

A technical issue was noticed by the operating crew when the aircraft was on the runway before take-off. Subsequently, the plane returned to the bay, PTI reported.

It’s not the first incident; earlier this month, an IndiGo flight bound for Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi shortly after take-off following a technical issue. However, the aircraft landed safely in Kochi.

