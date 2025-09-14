IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > India > IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow

IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying over 150 passengers aborted take-off at the Lucknow Airport due to technical glitches on Saturday, sources said. In the flight, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav was also travelling.

IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow (Source - X)
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow (Source - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 14, 2025 14:40:52 IST

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying over 150 passengers aborted take-off at the Lucknow Airport due to technical glitches on Saturday, sources said. 
In the flight, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav was also travelling.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Eyewitnesses and airport officials reported that the aircraft struggled to become airborne, according to India Today.

It added that the pilot acted swiftly, applying emergency brakes to bring the plane to a complete stop, preventing a potential runway overrun.

A technical issue was noticed by the operating crew when the aircraft was on the runway before take-off. Subsequently, the plane returned to the bay, PTI reported.

It’s not the first incident; earlier this month, an IndiGo flight bound for Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi shortly after take-off following a technical issue. However, the aircraft landed safely in Kochi.

ALSO READ: The Curious Case of Hoax Bomb Threats: Why Government Struggles To Detect Them

Tags: DIMPLE YADAVhome-hero-pos-3indigo

RELATED News

Journalist Siddique Kappan, 10 others booked for obstructing pedestrian movement during event in Kochi
Cricket vs National Sentiment: UBT Sena Stages Protest in Mumbai Ahead of India-Pakistan Match
‘Bangladesh Is Better Than India’: Mahua Moitra Refuses Bangladeshi Infiltration, Says ‘No One Wants To Live In India’
New Column For Converted Christians In Karnataka: Ex-CM Bommai Slams CM Siddaramaiah Over Caste Census and Conversion Row
Stapled In Genitals, Tied Up, Beaten: Kerala Youths Brutally Honey-Trapped By Couple

LATEST NEWS

Unmukt Chand backs India ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
5 Common Things Around Your Home That Attracts Snakes and How To Prevent Them
Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers
Manisha Koirala Calls Out Corruption In Nepal, Wants Three Senior Leaders To “Gracefully Retire From….”
Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India
Samsung Life seeks stake in European alternative investment manager
1st ODI: India Women winn toss; opt to bat first against Australia
Seal vs Sea Lion: How to Tell These Marine Mammals Apart
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow

QUICK LINKS