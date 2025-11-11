‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

The case of a man in Bihar, who was already under investigation for his wife’s mistreatment and shocking behavior, has now escalated to the point where he has caught on camera the act of his attacking, among other things, pushing her out of their house, claiming she didn’t vote for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the recent state assembly elections.

The entire incident, which reveals the frightening correlation between domestic violence and political intimidation, has not only gone wide by the buzzing of social media but also attracted a lot of negative reactions. The victim, having very clear signs of being beaten, was made to stay outside the house while her husband was still in.

This act of violence raises very serious concerns about people’s rights, the sanctity of democratic choice, and the persistence of domestic violence as a result of patriarchal norms in society.

Political Coercion: Autonomy Violated

The cited reason for the attack’s political coercence brings an extremely horrible aspect to the issue of domestic violence. The man’s supposed insistent for his spouse to cast her ballot for a definite party, along with the infliction of physical pain when she refused, is an example of very extreme domination and infringement of her basic human right to a hidden vote and personal freedom.

It sadly demonstrates how the differences in politics may be used as a tool in the patriarchal environments to claim and practice violent suppression. The incident of violence being politicized rather than being considered in the light of a normal domestic dispute has brought the issue of male dominance to the fore in that they are literally trying to control their women even in the most intimate and the most democratic affairs of life.

Gendered Violence: Accountability Urged

The primary concern is gendered violence and the promptness of the perpetrator to be held accountable. State police have, by all accounts, considered the video evidence which unambiguously displays the man hitting his wife in the face and then expelling her by force.

The matter goes beyond that of a ‘family issue’ and should be classified as a serious criminal act of domestic battery and intimidation. The local government is compelled to perform gallantly to press charges, arrest, and render the victim safety and support services instantly.

The alarming incident has become a harsh reminder of the critical need for laws against domestic violence to be enforced rigidly and that there be community intervention that would put an end to the patriarchal norms that are the root cause of such cruelty.

