LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > ‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

A shocking video from Bihar shows a man brutally punching and pushing his wife out of their home for allegedly not voting for the RJD. The viral clip highlights rising political coercion, gendered violence, and the urgent need for strict enforcement of domestic abuse laws.

Bihar man assaults wife for not voting RJD (Pc: X)
Bihar man assaults wife for not voting RJD (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 11, 2025 13:54:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

The case of a man in Bihar, who was already under investigation for his wife’s mistreatment and shocking behavior, has now escalated to the point where he has caught on camera the act of his attacking, among other things, pushing her out of their house, claiming she didn’t vote for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the recent state assembly elections.

The entire incident, which reveals the frightening correlation between domestic violence and political intimidation, has not only gone wide by the buzzing of social media but also attracted a lot of negative reactions. The victim, having very clear signs of being beaten, was made to stay outside the house while her husband was still in.

This act of violence raises very serious concerns about people’s rights, the sanctity of democratic choice, and the persistence of domestic violence as a result of patriarchal norms in society.

Political Coercion: Autonomy Violated

The cited reason for the attack’s political coercence brings an extremely horrible aspect to the issue of domestic violence. The man’s supposed insistent for his spouse to cast her ballot for a definite party, along with the infliction of physical pain when she refused, is an example of very extreme domination and infringement of her basic human right to a hidden vote and personal freedom.



It sadly demonstrates how the differences in politics may be used as a tool in the patriarchal environments to claim and practice violent suppression. The incident of violence being politicized rather than being considered in the light of a normal domestic dispute has brought the issue of male dominance to the fore in that they are literally trying to control their women even in the most intimate and the most democratic affairs of life.

Gendered Violence: Accountability Urged

The primary concern is gendered violence and the promptness of the perpetrator to be held accountable. State police have, by all accounts, considered the video evidence which unambiguously displays the man hitting his wife in the face and then expelling her by force.

The matter goes beyond that of a ‘family issue’ and should be classified as a serious criminal act of domestic battery and intimidation. The local government is compelled to perform gallantly to press charges, arrest, and render the victim safety and support services instantly.

The alarming incident has become a harsh reminder of the critical need for laws against domestic violence to be enforced rigidly and that there be community intervention that would put an end to the patriarchal norms that are the root cause of such cruelty.

Also Read: Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 1:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Electionsdomestic violencerjd

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress, BJP Supporters Clash at Polling Booth in Araria

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained, NIA Takes Over Investigation, Here’s What We Know

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Post-Delhi Blast, Bihar Locks Down Nepal Border For 72 Hours During Polls

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

LATEST NEWS

Old Age Or AI? Video Of Putin’s Swollen Hand Sparks Speculation Over Russian President’s Health Condition

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (12 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Cautious About Official Work

First Visuals Surface: Blast At District Judicial Complex, Islamabad, Pakistan Leaves Nine Dead And Multiple Injured, Watch!

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

“Not being allowed to meet him”: Family of Pulwama Doctor Arrested in Faridabad Arms Haul Denies Allegations

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence
‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence
‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence
‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

QUICK LINKS