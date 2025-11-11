LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

A stray dog lovingly dubbed ‘Dogesh Bhai’ walked into a Delhi University exam hall, amusing students as it roamed like an invigilator. The viral video sparked laughter and memes online, highlighting the warm bond between DU students and their campus strays.

Dogesh Bhai Steals the Show at Delhi University Exam (Pc: X)
Dogesh Bhai Steals the Show at Delhi University Exam (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 11, 2025 13:23:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

A peculiar sight at one of the Delhi University (DU) examination halls has become the talk of social media and provided a moment of heartwarming fun amid the usual exam pressure. The main character of the story is a free-spirited, four-legged intruder, a sociable stray dog that simply walked into the room and decided to perform the duty of a ‘supervisor.’

The innocent creature was soon given the name ‘Dogesh Bhai’ by playful netizens, and its video shows it already halfway into the process of wandering between the desks with the apparent intention of looking after the students.

The students, who were surprisingly relaxed, before going back to their writing, took a moment to smile at the unexpected guest. The video, which has become a sensation on various social media sites, has led to an avalanche of funny memes and comments, with one of the most common quips being, ‘Show this video to a Supreme Court Judge to convince him that even the “supervisors” are cool at DU!’

Viral Invigilation

The brief clip presents the natural beauty and sometimes unexpected happenings of college campuses, particularly those that have the stray dogs wandering around who are usually taken care of and even adopted by the students.



This so-called ‘invigilator’ looks totally at ease with the surroundings, a calm and slow-moving figure in the otherwise stressful atmosphere of a test. The video is a proof of the students’ intimacy with the site wanderers, regarding the dog’s being there not as a disturbance but a charming break.

Netizen Naming

The dog being instantly and lovingly named as ‘Dogesh Bhai’ shows the humorous and imaginative character of the Indian internet community. The word ‘Bhai’ implies a close and respectful designation, which suits the dog’s probably serious character while he was patrolling the alleys.

There were various comments from jokes about his marking system (“He gives 10/10 for well-mannered students”) to animal rights related speculation about his academic background (“Definitely an external examiner from the department of Political Science”). This occurrence is not only a hilarious video; it is a pleasant snapshot that highly demonstrates the merger of university presence and animal rights activism on Indian campuses.

Also Read: Disturbing Act Caught On Video: Nude Woman Hangs Out of Speeding Car In Lucknow, Performs Dangerous Stunt

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 1:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi UniversityDogesh Bhaiviral video

RELATED News

Watch: Are Noida’s Apartments Truly Safe? Man’s Pencil Hole Test In Rs 1.5 Crore Flat Sparks Debate

Bengaluru Airport Viral Namaz Video Sparks BJP Attack On Congress ‘Appeasement Politics’

‘Bacchon Ko Arrest Karenge Aap?’ Parents Clash With Delhi Police During Air Pollution Protest As They Try To Detain Kids At India Gate

German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video

Tejashwi Yadav Birthday Video: Kids Create A Mayhem During Cake Cutting Ceremony In Patna, 16Kg Cake Vanishes In 30 Seconds

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 Timings: When and Where to Watch Live Broadcast and Streaming Details

‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

Nithari Killings Case: Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli After 20 Years in Prison, Orders Immediate Release

Popular Actor Jackie Chan DEAD? Rumours Said…

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

Delhi Bomb Blast: High Alert Issued, Areas to Avoid, and How It Can Impact the Wedding Season

Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

Groww IPO Listing November 12: Modest Gains Expected As GMP ₹4 Signals Cautious Start, Analysts See Strong Long-Term Potential

Delhi Blast: Red Fort Blast Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Justice, Says PM Modi

“Won’t Spare…”:  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’
Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’
Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’
Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

QUICK LINKS