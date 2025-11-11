Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

A peculiar sight at one of the Delhi University (DU) examination halls has become the talk of social media and provided a moment of heartwarming fun amid the usual exam pressure. The main character of the story is a free-spirited, four-legged intruder, a sociable stray dog that simply walked into the room and decided to perform the duty of a ‘supervisor.’

The innocent creature was soon given the name ‘Dogesh Bhai’ by playful netizens, and its video shows it already halfway into the process of wandering between the desks with the apparent intention of looking after the students.

The students, who were surprisingly relaxed, before going back to their writing, took a moment to smile at the unexpected guest. The video, which has become a sensation on various social media sites, has led to an avalanche of funny memes and comments, with one of the most common quips being, ‘Show this video to a Supreme Court Judge to convince him that even the “supervisors” are cool at DU!’

Viral Invigilation

The brief clip presents the natural beauty and sometimes unexpected happenings of college campuses, particularly those that have the stray dogs wandering around who are usually taken care of and even adopted by the students.







This so-called ‘invigilator’ looks totally at ease with the surroundings, a calm and slow-moving figure in the otherwise stressful atmosphere of a test. The video is a proof of the students’ intimacy with the site wanderers, regarding the dog’s being there not as a disturbance but a charming break.

Netizen Naming

The dog being instantly and lovingly named as ‘Dogesh Bhai’ shows the humorous and imaginative character of the Indian internet community. The word ‘Bhai’ implies a close and respectful designation, which suits the dog’s probably serious character while he was patrolling the alleys.

There were various comments from jokes about his marking system (“He gives 10/10 for well-mannered students”) to animal rights related speculation about his academic background (“Definitely an external examiner from the department of Political Science”). This occurrence is not only a hilarious video; it is a pleasant snapshot that highly demonstrates the merger of university presence and animal rights activism on Indian campuses.

Also Read: Disturbing Act Caught On Video: Nude Woman Hangs Out of Speeding Car In Lucknow, Performs Dangerous Stunt