Disturbing Act Caught On Video: Nude Woman Hangs Out of Speeding Car In Lucknow, Performs Dangerous Stunt

A video has gone viral on social media, causing outrage, where a woman can be seen doing stunts that are quite unsafe as she leans out of a speeding vehicle on Shaheed Path in Lucknow. The accident has brought new issues to the careless attitude on one of the major streets in the city.

Woman Performs Dangerous Stunt on Shaheed Path

The viral video displays an alleged woman who was not dressed in a proper way and hanging on the edge of the window of a black vehicle with a Uttar Pradesh registration. The woman may be viewed as with one half of her body hanging out of the moving car as she engages in acts that the witnesses termed as objectionable.

Reckless Driving on Shaheed Path Sparks Outrage

The disgraceful video of the Shaheed Path in Lucknow depicted in the Instagram post by the page upkabar depicts a young lady riding a car without an appropriate dressing. By-passers filmed the incident and spread it all over social media.

After the video went viral, Lucknow Police has apparently started an investigation into the case. Nonetheless, the police department is yet to confirm it. Officials are yet to report on the event or even take any measures against the parties involved.

This is not a one time event. Shaheed Path has been turning into a place of rogue elements that select this logistical route to engage in dangerous activity and misadventures. Over the past few months, a number of videos have come out of people engaging in reckless conduct on this road putting not only their lives in danger but also the lives of other commuters.

The frequent repetition of such cases has cast doubt on the observation of traffic laws and protection of the population in this key arterial road in Uttar Pradesh capital.

