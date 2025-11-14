Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

New Delhi [India], November 14: After AAP’s win in the Tarn Taran by-poll, national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated party workers and said Punjab wanted “politics of work.”

AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu wins Tarn Taran seat

As AAP’s candidate, Harmeet Singh Sandhu won the Tarn Taran by-election with a margin of 12,091, getting a total of 42,649. Sandhu has been an MLA for three terms and is a former leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Kejriwal Also Praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Kejriwal praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stating the public’s trust in the Chief Minister is demonstrated by this win.

Kejriwal wrote, Punjab has once again supported AAP because we are bringing a model of development based on honesty, a crime-free development model, based on a Shield.

तरन-तारन उपचुनाव में मिली इस ऐतिहासिक जीत ने साफ़ कर दिया है कि पंजाब की जनता को काम की राजनीति और भगवंत मान जी का ईमानदार नेतृत्व ही पसंद है। पंजाब ने एक बार फिर AAP पर अपना भरोसा जताया है। ये जीत जनता की जीत है, मेहनत करने वाले हर कार्यकर्ता की जीत है। पंजाब की जनता और सभी… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 14, 2025







Opposition Candidates Finish Second and Third

SAD candidate and leader of the Azad Group, Sukhwinder Kaur finished second in the byelection with 30,558 votes. The Congress candidate Karanbir Singh lost by a margin of 27,571 votes and BJP’s Harjit Singh Sandhu only received 6,239 votes. Overall, 15 candidates contested the byelection.

Cause of the Vacancy

The Tarn Taran seat became vacant due to the death of the sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June of this year. This byelection was part of byelections in eight assembly seats across six states and one Union Territory.

Other Byelections Across the Country

Jammu & Kashmir: BJP’s Devyani Rana won the Nagrota seat with a margin of 24,647 votes.

Mizoram: MNF’s R Lalthangliana won by a margin of 562 votes in the Dampa by-election.

Rajasthan: The Congress candidate Pramod Jain won from Anta by a margin of 15,612 votes and defeated BJP candidate Morpal Suman.

