LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu won the Tarn Taran bypoll by 12,091 votes. Arvind Kejriwal said Punjab prefers “politics of work,” praising Bhagwant Mann’s leadership as opposition candidates trailed.

Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 14, 2025 16:34:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

New Delhi [India], November 14: After AAP’s win in the Tarn Taran by-poll, national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated party workers and said Punjab wanted “politics of work.”

AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu wins Tarn Taran seat

As AAP’s candidate, Harmeet Singh Sandhu won the Tarn Taran by-election with a margin of 12,091, getting a total of 42,649. Sandhu has been an MLA for three terms and is a former leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Kejriwal Also Praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Kejriwal praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stating the public’s trust in the Chief Minister is demonstrated by this win. 

Kejriwal wrote, Punjab has once again supported AAP because we are bringing a model of development based on honesty, a crime-free development model, based on a Shield.



Opposition Candidates Finish Second and Third

SAD candidate and leader of the Azad Group, Sukhwinder Kaur finished second in the byelection with 30,558 votes. The Congress candidate Karanbir Singh lost by a margin of 27,571 votes and BJP’s Harjit Singh Sandhu only received 6,239 votes. Overall, 15 candidates contested the byelection.

Cause of the Vacancy

The Tarn Taran seat became vacant due to the death of the sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June of this year. This byelection was part of byelections in eight assembly seats across six states and one Union Territory. 

Other Byelections Across the Country

  • Jammu & Kashmir: BJP’s Devyani Rana won the Nagrota seat with a margin of 24,647 votes.
  • Mizoram: MNF’s R Lalthangliana won by a margin of 562 votes in the Dampa by-election.
  • Rajasthan: The Congress candidate Pramod Jain won from Anta by a margin of 15,612 votes and defeated BJP candidate Morpal Suman.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 4:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AAP victoryArvind Kejriwal reactionBhagwant Mann leadershipBIHARELECTIONEWSBJP Harjit Singh Sandhuby-election results IndiaCongress Karanbir SinghHarmeet Singh Sandhu winPunjab bypoll 2025Punjab politicsSAD candidate Sukhwinder KaurTarn Taran election result

RELATED News

‘Sushashan Ki Jeet Huyi’: PM Modi Reacts As NDA Goes For Historic Landslide Sweep

Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

‘Chapra Se Kaun Jeeta?’ Internet Gets Curious As BJP’s Chhoti Kumari Leaves Singer Khesari Lal Yadav Way Behind, Check Numbers Here

‘Jungle Raj People Won’t Get A Chance To Loot’: Amit Shah Attacks Mahagathbandhan As NDA Sweeps Bihar

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu’s Sons Struggle, Tejashwi Yadav Trails in Raghopur, Tej Pratap Faces Major Defeat as NDA Crosses 200 Mark

LATEST NEWS

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

Data Protection Act: India’s Data Protection Law Comes To Force

Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu’s Sons Struggle, Tejashwi Yadav Trails in Raghopur, Tej Pratap Faces Major Defeat as NDA Crosses 200 Mark

Old Vote Bank, Leadership Gaps And Internal Clashes Cost Mahagathbandhan Bihar Elections

Jasprit Bumrah Creates Unique Record In IND vs SA 1st Test, First Seamer In 17 Years To…

Bollywood Stunned After Shraddha Kapoor And Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood-Linked Rs 252 Crore High-Profile Drug Trafficking Probe

Hostel Horror In Telangana: Drunk Watchman Caught Sleeping With His Foot Inside Rice Pot, This Is What College Students Did Next

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran
Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran
Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran
Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

QUICK LINKS