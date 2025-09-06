LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 7 Celebrity Friendships in Bollywood That Fans Love

Bollywood isn’t just about glamour—it’s also about genuine bonds. This article highlights seven iconic celebrity friendships that inspire fans, from co-stars turned confidants to decades-long loyal companions. These relationships reflect trust, loyalty, and shared experiences in an industry often perceived as competitive. Fans admire such connections, proving that authentic friendships can thrive even under the spotlight.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 6, 2025 17:13:07 IST

Bollywood celebs aren’t just celebrated for their onscreen personas, their friendships are also admired for their offscreen friendships. For their sweet traits, longevity, and real friendship here are 7 examples of some celebrity friendship that fans across Bollywood enjoyed. 

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of Bollywood’s most iconic duos. Not only does their onscreen chemistry shine, but the two have a decades long friendship that has been proven through good and bad times. The duo have set a true friendship example for fans across the world. The chemistry we are seeing in the films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, exists in real life!

2. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have a rare and enviable sister-like relationship. Their bond is evident through their public appearances together and celebrations — and is arguably one of Bollywood’s best friendships.  

3. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are known for their “crazy” friendship, with one another as the punchline, beat of their friendship. What defines their friendship is the laughter, playfulness, and support for each other, which surpasses their onscreen partnerships as well. Their friendship as friends, and not just as actors, creates a fan favorite for many, especially the younger audiences.

4. Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza

Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza are friends who relate well because of their shared commitment to social subject matter around topics including climate change and women’s empowerment. When Richa and Dia support each other’s businesses or attend events around social activism, it demonstrates friendship with a purpose and empathy.

5. Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have known each other their whole lives. Their friendship grew during their childhood while they grew within the tensions of Bollywood. The ultimate friendship story is known, as the relationship is filled with value and mutual growth in a positive relationship.

6. Deepika Padukone and Shahana Goswami

Deepika and Shahana created a lasting friendship and the early development of their careers. Over time, their friendship shows the power of relationship built on support based conversations. Their friendship has endured the competitive industry.

7. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati

While they are not as mainstream as most of the actors on this list, fans love their friendship all across the country especially from the south Indian cinema circuit. They share a bond growing up, dating their wives together, and having each other’s back during tough times.

These friendships highlight that famous people do not escape values based on trust loyalty, and support in their personal lives away from glam, which is what fun people want to drink in as fans.

Disclaimer: Information is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Private details of celebrity lives may differ. This content is for entertainment purposes and not verified by direct statements from celebrities.

QUICK LINKS