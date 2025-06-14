Live Tv
Home > Bollywood > Aamir Khan Recalls How Getting Drunk On His 60th Birthday Turned Out To Be Scary: It Was All Wiped Out

Aamir Khan revealed he got so drunk at his 60th birthday party that he remembers nothing from the night, despite videos and photos of the celebration. He also shared that he refused to release Dangal in Pakistan after they demanded the Indian flag and anthem be removed.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 11:52:50 IST

Aamir Khan recently opened up about his 60th birthday celebrations and admitted that he remembers nothing from the evening due to excessive drinking.

The actor, who usually avoids alcohol, decided to let loose on this special occasion—only to black out the entire night.

The Party That Became Memorable for Everyone But Aamir

In a candid chat with Mashable India, Aamir shared, “My family organized a party for my 60th and invited all my close friends. It was supposed to be unforgettable—and it was, just not for me.” He added, “I usually don’t drink anymore, but I thought, ‘Why not tonight?’ I’m not someone who holds back. Since I hadn’t drunk in a long time, it hit me hard.”

A Buzzed Evening and a Blank Morning

According to Aamir, the party started around 7 PM, and by 9 PM, he was already intoxicated. “Apparently, I was responding and behaving normally. But when I woke up the next morning, I couldn’t remember anything. It was scary,” he admitted. Photos and videos from the party helped him piece together the night, but his personal recollection was completely blank.

Aamir Khan Rejected Pakistan’s Demands for ‘Dangal’ Edits

Aamir also revisited a critical decision he made during the release of his 2016 blockbuster Dangal. Appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, he revealed that Pakistan’s censor board had requested the removal of scenes featuring the Indian national flag and anthem before allowing the film’s release.

Despite being advised that these edits could help the film’s international business, Aamir firmly declined. “I immediately said no. I didn’t even want to consider it. If someone asks me to remove the national anthem and flag, I don’t care about the business. I won’t do it,” he stated. His decision prevented Dangal from releasing in Pakistan but earned respect for prioritizing national pride.

Here are the latest confirmed and upcoming projects for Aamir Khan:

Sitaare Zameen Par – Releasing 20 June 2025

Aamir leads as a coach for children with Down syndrome in this spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Directed by R. S. Prasanna and co-starring Genelia D’Souza, the film is shot across India and is positioned as a heartfelt social comedy-drama 

Lahore 1947 – Expected mid‑2025

Produced by Aamir and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this period drama focuses on India’s Partition. Alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Vicky Kaushal, and Shabana Azmi, Aamir makes a cameo in the ensemble cast 

Mahabharat – Tentatively late 2025

Aamir takes part in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious epic, likely portraying a pivotal character in this magnum opus. The film also features Rajinikanth and Prabhas and carries a massive budget.

Superhero Film with Lokesh Kanagaraj – Production begins 2026

Aamir will collaborate with South Indian director Lokesh Kanagaraj (known for Kaithi), stepping into the pan-India superhero genre after Coolie releases

