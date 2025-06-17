Live Tv
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Stalled Amid Payment Disputes: Report

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle Stalled Amid Payment Disputes: Report

Bollywood’s Welcome to the Jungle — the third Welcome franchise film has stalled over pending dues to cast and crew, as financial disputes threaten its production schedule

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 11:00:50 IST

The third installment in the Welcome franchise, titled Welcome to the Jungle, has reportedly halted production. Despite having completed nearly 70% of its shoot by the end of 2023, the film has not resumed production for several months. Sources indicate the delay is due to unpaid dues owed to several actors and technicians involved in the project.

Financial Disputes Behind the Scenes

According to industry insiders, one of the major reasons behind the delay is a financial disagreement between stakeholders.

Akshay Kumar is said to hold an 80% stake in the project, while producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others share the remaining 20%.

This uneven profit distribution has reportedly led to friction among team members and is believed to be one of the causes behind the stalled payments.

Cast and Crew Await Compensation

Many actors, including members of the ensemble cast and key technicians, have not yet received their dues.

As a result, several crew members have chosen to pause their involvement until payments are cleared.

 Some reports suggest that the delays have affected staff morale, leading to further disruptions in the schedule.

Uncertain Release Timeline

Originally scheduled for a December 2024 release, the film was later pushed to 2025.

 However, with no concrete resolution in sight, even the revised timeline now appears uncertain.

Pending visual effects and portions of the shoot remain incomplete.

Franchise’s Future in Limbo

Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in a successful comedy franchise known for its quirky characters and slapstick humor.

However, the current production roadblocks threaten to derail the momentum.

Unless financial issues are addressed soon, the future of the film — and the franchise — may hang in the balance.

