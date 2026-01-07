Alia Unleashed: Cleavage-Baring Looks Raising Hell

Alia Bhatt knows how to style her outfits and when to go all out with the necklines and the cutouts, and when to take a step back and opt for elegant pieces. However, just sometimes, when she finds the right balance of both, that’s when she unleashes the kind of fashion choices only she can make, and we’ve picked some of those looks where there are deep necks, sexy backs, and so much more.

Here’s a quick look at some of our all time favourites.

6 Of Alia Bhatt’s Outfits Where She Didn’t Shy Away From ‘Flaunt It If You’ve Got It’

From desi fits to very modern-day aesthetics, Alia Bhatt knows how to carry herself, and that’s exactly what she did when it came to styling plunging neckline fits, but always made it look effortless.

1. The satin dress







This satin dress of Alia Bhatt from Gucci isn’t a very overbearing cleavage picture, but it’s both bold and elegant at the same time, and that’s where Alia’s looks generally sit best. While it’s bold, the cutout on the side only adds to the oomph factor, which clearly works best to give that glam quotient to the fit.

Right from the belt to the bag to the earrings and her kohl-laden makeup, everything as if comes together to make this a completely stunning and overstated look, to say the least, and TBH, fans obviously love every bit of it.

2. The Sabyasachi saree





Alia styled a black saree with what we think might be one of the hottest blouses for 25 years of Sabyasachi, and the plunging neckline, the details on the blouse, the way her hair was done, everything just came together rather beautifully. A saree looks like that is as bold as it is beautiful, and we love that.

The entire vibe that she’s gone for with the hairdo and the makeup, keeping it minimal but not looking too simple, is perfect, and then of course, the hotness quotient elevates the overall look just right.

3. A bikini-style top







Nothing screams hot like pairing a bikini-style top with a blazer and then going wild with how you style it. It’s the perfect amount of bold but also adds a rather elegant touch to the overall fit, making it just the right balance of glam and fashion. This one look can be the inspo for so many occasions and rightly so.

Pair it with pants that match your top or simply break the colour scheme, but either way, it’s a look that is coming in hot and how. And of course, if you are sporting short hair, then do it like Alia Bhatt, so that there’s no covering up and instead, it’s all about going all out.

4. Indo-western for the win







Alia Bhatt’s Indo-Western looks have often created a stir on the internet, and this one is definitely one of those. This comes as a set of three, but it brings an extra oomph to the look thanks to the top and the way the blazer makes it look even hotter, to say the least. It is quite similar to one of the other looks on this list, but Indian makes things better, always, and that’s the case right here, too.

The belt, the dainty neckpiece and the hair all help bring the look together, and that’s all is needed to make it a look that slaps!

5. The cherry red jumpsuit







This is undoubtedly the Alia Bhatt look that started it all, as she hopped onto the cherry red trend just in time, and the fact that it had such a plunging neckline, wasn’t the same old dress and a jumpsuit instead, clearly made it an internet favourite. This is hot, bold and very high fashion all at the same time.

While she didn’t wear anything on the neck and opted for a pair of smaller earrings, it also works that she did her hair straight and posed like a complete boss lady to make this look the internet’s favourite that year.

6. Bling it on







Alia Bhatt has successfully established herself as a style icon, and while there’s all that, it’s also very clear that she doesn’t shy away from fits that come across as basic but eventually turn out to be show stealers, and this blingy dress is one of them, especially with that tie-up detailing on the cleavage. It’s bold but is minimalist at the same time, and it works.

Once again, the outfit did come together beautifully thanks to the make-up, the hair and the vibe she brings with her fashion game.

And that’s all about her hot cleavage-coded but never too OTT looks. While Alia Bhatt may not always opt for bold, very glamorous outfit choices, when she does, she makes sure the internet is buzzing and these were just some of the looks that made headlines and how!