LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Are you ready to witness the Carnage? War 2’s New Pre-Release Promo Revealed As Fans Rush For Advance Bookings

Are you ready to witness the Carnage? War 2’s New Pre-Release Promo Revealed As Fans Rush For Advance Bookings

Advance bookings for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, are now open. The new pre-release promo teases intense action and a dance showdown in 'Janaab-e-Aali.' Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the YRF Spy Universe film hits theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14, 2025.

War 2 Poster
War 2 Poster

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 10, 2025 17:11:44 IST

The bookings for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s highly-awaited film, ‘War 2’, have officially begun. On Sunday, August 10, the makers confirmed the update and also unveiled a brand new pre-release promo.

The thrilling footage shows the lead actors as Kabir and Vikram, confronting each other in intense action scenes, teasing their rivalry that remains at the heart of the film.

“Are you ready to witness the CARNAGE in cinemas from August 14th? BOOK TICKETS NOW for #War2 and let us give you an experience to cherish for the rest of your lives. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil in theatres worldwide! #YRFSpyUniverse,” the makers wrote on Instagram.

The surprise gift, which arrived just days before ‘War 2’ hits theatres, has left fans excited for its release. Many took to the comment section and expressed their anticipation for the film.

Earlier, Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actors’ dance face-off in the song ‘Janaab-e-Aali.’

A teaser of the song was posted across social media handles, giving a subtle reminder of Hrithik’s dance battle with Tiger Shroff on the ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ song from the first film.

“The dance WAR you’ve been waiting for is almost here. Here’s the tease… #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in cinemas worldwide on 14th August,” the makers wrote.

Another song from the film, the romantic ‘Aavan Jaavan’, has also been released, already winning hearts among fans.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘War 2’ brings back Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir against a new enemy, Vikram (Jr NTR). Kiara Advani has also joined the cast as Hrithik’s love interest and a soldier.

The official trailer for the film has been released. ‘War 2’ is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Independence Day.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay

Tags: box office newsHrithik RoshanJr NTRWar 2

RELATED News

Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
What’s Behind The Latest Celebrity Beauty Launches? Find Out What’s Coming To Your Vanity
What Went Wrong On A Bad Bunny Fan’s Dream Trip To Puerto Rico That Ended In A Tragic Shooting?
Demi Lovato Joins Jonas Brothers on Stage, Is This the Start of Something Big?

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
World’s Biggest Company To Pay Massive 15% From China Chip Sales To US – Here’s Why Nvidia, AMD Agreed
Are you ready to witness the Carnage? War 2’s New Pre-Release Promo Revealed As Fans Rush For Advance Bookings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you ready to witness the Carnage? War 2’s New Pre-Release Promo Revealed As Fans Rush For Advance Bookings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are you ready to witness the Carnage? War 2’s New Pre-Release Promo Revealed As Fans Rush For Advance Bookings
Are you ready to witness the Carnage? War 2’s New Pre-Release Promo Revealed As Fans Rush For Advance Bookings
Are you ready to witness the Carnage? War 2’s New Pre-Release Promo Revealed As Fans Rush For Advance Bookings
Are you ready to witness the Carnage? War 2’s New Pre-Release Promo Revealed As Fans Rush For Advance Bookings

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?