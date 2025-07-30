Attention Users! Major UPI Rule Changes Kick In From August 1 — Here’s What To Know

Heads Up, UPI Users! Big Changes Coming from August 1—Are You Ready?

Starting 1 August 2025, the NPCI is giving UPI a major rules upgrade- and yes, it affects your daily transactions. Do you often check your account balance through GPay or PhonePe? That’s about to be capped at 50 times per day, per app. Have a habit of viewing your linked bank accounts multiple times? That will now be limited to 25 views per day, per app. If you rely on AutoPay for your subscriptions or bills, those payments will now go through only during off-peak time slots. And here’s a new one: UPI apps must show you the recipient’s bank name before you hit “Pay”- a small change that could help prevent big mistakes. Even how often you check the status of a failed transaction will be controlled. Whether you’re on BHIM, Paytm, Google Pay, or PhonePe, these changes are coming for you. Ready to stay ahead? Let’s break it down

New UPI Rules You Must Know (Effective 1 August 2025)

Balance Check Limit: 50 Times Per Day

You can check your bank balance only 50 times per day per UPI app. This limit reduces system strain from excessive requests, especially during peak periods like salary credit days or festival sales.

Linked Account Views: Max 25 Times Daily

Users can view their linked bank accounts up to 25 times per app per day. This rule helps prevent backend congestion from bots or apps repeatedly requesting account details.

AutoPay Works in Fixed Time Slots

AutoPay and recurring UPI mandates will only process during these time windows:

Before 10 AM 1 PM to 5 PM After 9:30 PM

Banks can retry failed mandates up to three times.

Failed Transaction Checks: Only 3 Tries Allowed

Users can now check the status of a failed or pending transaction only three times per transaction, with a 90-second interval between checks. This measure helps maintain system stability during high traffic.

See Bank Name Before You Pay

Before confirming a UPI payment, apps must now display the recipient’s registered bank name. This extra step helps reduce errors and accidental or fraudulent transfers to the wrong accounts.

Platforms Must Comply by 31 July

All UPI apps and banks must implement these rules by 31 July 2025. Failure to comply may result in penalties, restricted API access, or suspension of UPI services for that platform.

Users Don’t Need to Do Anything

No manual action is required from users. These changes will apply automatically to all UPI apps, including GPay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM, and banking apps offering UPI services.

UPI users, are you ready for the new rules kicking in from August 1? If you frequently check your balance or retry failed transactions, it’s time to change your habits. Stick to the daily limits—50 balance checks and 3 status queries per transaction—to avoid disruptions. Set your AutoPay mandates within the new time slots and always confirm the recipient’s bank name before sending money. Staying alert and updated will ensure your UPI experience remains smooth, safe, and stress-free.

Also Read: India Tops Global Fast Payments: Here Is How UPI Processes 18 Billion Monthly Transactions