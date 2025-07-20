LIVE TV
Home > Business > India Tops Global Fast Payments: Here Is How UPI Processes 18 Billion Monthly Transactions

India has become the world leader in instant digital payments via UPI. This article explores UPI’s massive growth, global expansion, and impact on cash use and financial inclusion.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 14:25:41 IST

India has rapidly emerged as a global leader in digital payments, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the forefront of this transformation. Introduced in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI allows users to link multiple bank accounts to a single mobile application. With just a few taps, individuals can transfer funds, pay merchants, or manage shared expenses in real time.

Today, UPI processes over 18 billion transactions every month, establishing itself as the fastest-growing retail payment system globally, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Its user-friendly design and instant processing have made digital payments more accessible—even for those new to the ecosystem.

Whether settling bills or making everyday purchases, millions of Indians now rely on UPI for quick, secure, and cost-effective transactions. If you haven’t yet explored the convenience of UPI, this could be the perfect time to experience India’s digital payments revolution.

Record Numbers: How UPI Became A Household Habit

In June 2025 alone, UPI clocked an impressive ₹24.03 lakh crore in payments across 18.39 billion transactions—a sharp 32% jump from the 13.88 billion transactions last year. With 491 million users and 65 million merchants already on board, and 675 banks plugged into the system, UPI has quietly woven itself into the daily lives of Indians. Whether it’s buying groceries, paying rent, or sending money home, UPI now handles about 85% of all digital payments in the country. Globally too, it’s making waves—powering nearly half of the world’s real-time digital transactions.

Why UPI Wins: Key Features

  • Zero Fees: UPI charges no fees for transactions, making it cost-effective for all users.
  • Instant Transfers: Payments happen in real-time, providing instant confirmation and convenience.
  • Bank Interoperability: UPI works seamlessly across all banks, allowing users to link multiple accounts in one app.
  • Boosts Small Businesses: Millions of small businesses benefit from easy, low-cost digital transactions.
  • Drives Cashless Economy: UPI has helped India shift away from cash and card payments.
  • Secure & Convenient: Its blend of security and user-friendliness keeps UPI top of mind and wallet across India.

UPI Goes Global: Building On Strong Foundations

UPI has expanded to seven countries—including the UAE, Singapore, France, and Mauritius—allowing seamless payments for Indians abroad. India plans to roll out UPI across the BRICS group, boosting remittances and global reach. Built on strong foundations like the BHIM app and Jan Dhan initiative, which opened 558 million bank accounts by July 2025, UPI uses IMPS infrastructure and interoperability to provide easy, inclusive digital payments worldwide.

(With Inputs From ANI…)

Tags: India fast paymentsUPI transactions

