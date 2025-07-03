Live Tv
NRIs Can Now Access UPI in India Using Their Foreign Mobile Numbers: No Indian SIM Required

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are now able to make use of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) charge gadget the usage of their worldwide cell numbers, removing the requirement for an Indian SIM card. By connecting their non resident outside (NRE) or non resident regular (NRO) money owed to UPI packages, they can switch finances, settle bills, and oversee transactions from remote places, thereby enhancing the benefit, speed, and accessibility of digital bills for Indians across the globe

UPI for NRIs: No Indian SIM? No Problem!
Now, even miles away from home, your money moves in a second! NRIs can now use UPI with just their foreign mobile number

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 14:16:15 IST

In a sizable update, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can now make use of India’s widely used virtual fee platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), without the need for an Indian cellular number. Formerly, NRIs encountered challenges in using UPI due to the requirement of an Indian SIM card. But that impediment has now been eliminated. UPI can be accessed with international mobile numbers related to NRE (Non-Resident External) or NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) bank accounts

This marks a significant advancement in India’s digital transformation. It simplifies monetary transactions for Indians residing and running overseas who nevertheless need to conduct transactions in their domestic currency

What turned into the issue formerly?

previous to this update, the UPI system permitted most effective customers with Indian mobile numbers to sign in and utilize the service. Consequently, if a character relocated overseas and relinquished their Indian nationality, they may no longer get access to UPI, even if they maintained an Indian financial institution account

This brought about numerous NRIs experiencing problems in paying bills, moving cash to their families, or paying online bills in India

What has been modified now?

The rules were revised. NRIs keeping NRE or NRO accounts can now sign up for UPI the use of their overseas cell numbers. Numerous Indian banksconsisting of IDFC First financial institution and others, have already begun offering this feature to their NRI shoppers

The registration system is straightforward:

 Download a UPI-compatible software (inclusive of Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, or Paytm)

 Pick out your USA code and enter your worldwide number

 An OTP (one-time password) will be dispatched to your range

The whole verification process and establishing your UPI PIN

No Indian SIM is needed at any level

Which nations will benefit the maximum gain?

This initiative will be advantageous for NRIs dwelling in nations with sizeable Indian groups, which include:

United States

UK

United Arab Emirates

Canada

Australia

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

It gives them the potential to manipulate monetary affairs in India without the necessity of being bodily gift or relying on others.

The importance of this

This is not merely a minor enhancement; it represents an extensive comfort. It allows NRIs to keep financial connections with India. They can pay software payments, switch funds to circle of relatives members, recharge mobile phones in India, and more properly and right away.

Tags: Digital IndiaIndian BankingTech News India
