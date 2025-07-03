OnePlus Nord 5 Series Pre-Sale Date Revealed: What to Expect From the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5

OnePlus is preparing to unveil its latest Nord series smartphones during the Summer Launch Event on July 8. The new lineup includes the high-performance OnePlus Nord 5 and the budget-friendly Nord CE 5, along with the latest OnePlus Buds 4 earbuds. The Nord 5 promotional page is already live on e-commerce platforms, offering early glimpses of its design, color options, and key specifications. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Nord 5 is shaping up to be one of the most powerful models in the Nord series to date. The pre-sale for the Nord 5 will begin on July 9, while the Nord CE 5 is expected to launch on July 12.

Pricing and Launch Details for India

Official prices have not yet been confirmed, but leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 5 may be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 in India. The Nord CE 5 is rumored to be more affordable, likely priced around Rs 25,000. Pre-orders for the Nord 5 are expected to open shortly after the July 8 launch event, with availability following soon after. The Nord CE 5’s release on July 12 will provide a budget-conscious option for fans of the Nord lineup.

Design and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

The OnePlus Nord 5 promises significant upgrades in performance and camera technology compared to its predecessor. It will feature dual 50MP cameras both front and back. The rear camera setup includes the LYT-700 main sensor, previously seen in the premium OnePlus 13 series, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens offering a 116-degree field of view for expansive, distortion-free shots. The front camera is a 50MP JN5 sensor with autofocus for sharp selfies. The Nord CE 5 will reportedly feature a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera. Both devices are expected to come with flat OLED displays boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and under-display fingerprint sensors for fast, secure access. The Nord CE 5 recently appeared in the BIS certification database, confirming a 6.77-inch screen and a vertical rear camera layout, along with new color variants. Fans can expect sleek designs paired with robust specs in both models.

