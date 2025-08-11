Watch Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, Action Sequence Is Mind-Blowing

Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 teaser has finally been released, and it looks nothing less than menacing.

How did the Internet react?

Why teaser of Baaghi 4 is looking copy of Animal #Baaghi4 pic.twitter.com/frum9Yba9M — The Great Cinema (@TheGreatCinemaa) August 11, 2025







#Baaghi4 teaser is outstanding❗ Stunning visuals and intense action sequences. finally a #Tiger film that actually seems interesting after long time ❗ pic.twitter.com/UaKIz8HkO9 — ❤️‍🔥 (@ramu4866) August 11, 2025







Baap Level Teaser 🔥🔥🔥 #Baaghi4Teaser Is Far Far Better Than #War2 , Action Sequence Is Literally Mind-blowing, Mass Ka Baap #SanjayDutt Is Looking So Dangerous, #TigerShroff Is The USP Of This Teaser. 300cr Hindi Nett Loading 🔥🔥🔥 @iTIGERSHROFF #TigerShroff #Baaghi4 pic.twitter.com/0828PJHtG2 — Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) August 11, 2025







Tiger Shroff is back with Baaghi 4, reviving the action-packed franchise after a five-year break. Sajid Nadiadwala’s producing again, and this time the film is hitting theatres on September 5.

Baaghi 4 is helmed by A Harsha and the cast includes some big names—Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu.

Word is, the official teaser’s just around the corner. The Central Board of Film Certification has already cleared it, slapping on an ‘A’ certificate. The teaser runs for 1 minute and 53 secondS.

