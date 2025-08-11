LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Watch Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, Action Sequence Is Mind-Blowing

Watch Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, Action Sequence Is Mind-Blowing

Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Tiger Shroff returns with Baaghi 4, hitting theaters on September 5, 2025. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. The action-packed teaser, certified ‘A’ by CBFC, runs 1:53 and is expected to drop next week.

Tiger Shroff In Baaghi 4 Teaser
Tiger Shroff In Baaghi 4 Teaser

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 11, 2025 13:48:00 IST

Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 teaser has finally been released, and it looks nothing less than menacing. 

How did the Internet react? 







Tiger Shroff is back with Baaghi 4, reviving the action-packed franchise after a five-year break. Sajid Nadiadwala’s producing again, and this time the film is hitting theatres on September 5.

Baaghi 4 is helmed by A Harsha and the cast includes some big names—Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. 

Word is, the official teaser’s just around the corner. The Central Board of Film Certification has already cleared it, slapping on an ‘A’ certificate. The teaser runs for 1 minute and 53 secondS. 

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

Tags: Baaghi 4Sanjay Dutttiger shrofftrending news

RELATED News

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Vir Das Wants You To Adopt Indie Dogs As SC’s Stray Dogs Relocation Order Gets Passed: ‘Important For Our Humanity To Kick In’
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral
Beyoncé Gifts Cowboy Carter Tour Backup Dancers With Louis Vuitton Bags Worth $100,000

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Watch Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, Action Sequence Is Mind-Blowing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, Action Sequence Is Mind-Blowing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, Action Sequence Is Mind-Blowing
Watch Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, Action Sequence Is Mind-Blowing
Watch Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, Action Sequence Is Mind-Blowing
Watch Baaghi 4 Teaser OUT: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, Action Sequence Is Mind-Blowing

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?