LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

YRF teases War 2's dance battle Janaabe Aali featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. With music by Pritam and vocals by Sachet Tandon, the song is released only in theatres. War 2 hits screens August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, clashing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set for an intense face-off in Ayan Mukerji's War 2
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set for an intense face-off in Ayan Mukerji's War 2

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 7, 2025 13:19:29 IST

The hype for Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is real—fans are counting down the days (literally, just a week left!) to watch Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR go head-to-head.

And now, finally, Yash Raj Films has dropped a glimpse of the much-talked-about dance battle, Janaabe Aali!

Hrithik Roshan vs NTR

Get ready—this isn’t just a regular dance number. It’s a full-blown showdown between two of India’s biggest powerhouses, both known for their insane dancing skills.

Pritam’s at the helm for the music, with vocals by Sachet Tandon and Saab Bhattacharya, and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The energy? Off the charts.

Aditya Chopra, always one to keep things fresh and unpredictable, is taking a page from his own playbook—remember how Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli and Kamli from Dhoom 3 weren’t released online before the films hit theatres? He’s doing the same with Janaabe Aali! this time.

The idea is simple: preserve the magic. If you want to see Hrithik and NTR light up the dance floor together, you’ll need to catch it on the big screen. 

The whole point is to get audiences back into theatres, to experience the spectacle the way it was meant to be seen. It worked wonders before—people lost their minds over Kajra Re and Kamli when they finally saw them in cinemas. Both songs ended up exploding in popularity, especially Kamli, which went global.

About War 2

Ayan Mukerji is directing this next chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, with Kiara Advani joining as the female lead. War 2 hits theatres August 14th, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

It’s the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster, marking Hrithik Roshan’s return as Agent Kabir after six years. Word is, the film is packed with six major action sequences, choreographed by some serious international talent.

Just to make things even more interesting, War 2 will be going up against Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office—a film loaded with star power, including Aamir Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and more, and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Safe to say, it’s going to be a massive clash. 

Tags: Hrithik Roshanlatest bollywood newsNTR JRWar 2

RELATED News

Can’t Get Enough Of Udaipur Files? Here Are 5 Crime Thrillers You Need To Watch Next
What’s Behind Hansika Motwani’s Cryptic Birthday Post Amid Rumors? Fans Speculate Hidden Meaning In Actress’s Mysterious Message
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects

LATEST NEWS

Bhajuram
What’s Behind Alexis Wilkins And FBI Director Kash Patel’s 19-Year Age Gap? She Finally Speaks Out
Bhai Virendra
Bihar Poll Dig? PM Modi Says Opposition Will Link ‘Kosi’ Tower To Politics
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Bizarre Remark Sparks Debate: What Exactly Did He Say?
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’
Bhagerath Kumar
Bechan Ram
Hansi Flick Eyes Defensive Growth As Barcelona Begin New Era Post-Martinez And Ter Stegen Talks
Roasted Chana Benefits, Nutrition & How Much to Eat Daily
Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2
Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2
Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2
Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?