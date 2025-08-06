Did Warina Hussain Change Her Name Because Of Numerology? Loveyatri Actress Returns To Instagram With A BIG Announcement

Actress Warina Hussain, who made her Bollywood debut with Loveyatri in 2018, has officially changed her name to Hira Warina.

She made the announcement through an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, August 6, marking her return to the platform after nearly eight months away.

Loveyatri actress returns to Instagram with a new name

In her statement, she wrote, “I’ve officially changed my name to Hira Warina—a decision rooted in numerology and guided by spirit. New chapter. Same essence. Just more aligned than ever.” She also expressed gratitude to those close to her, saying, “To those who’ve stayed close, your love means more than you know.” She ended her note with, “But always, Yours truly, Alien.”

Prior to the official announcement, she had hinted at the change with a lighthearted Instagram story: “Aaj mera naamkaran ho raha hai… and no, I’m not even joking,” signaling the name update.

Fans responded warmly to her return and news of the change, filling the comment section with support. Messages such as “New name, new beginning. All the best,” and “Touchwood for everything this new name brings,” reflected their encouragement.

Her return to social media began earlier this week with a selfie captioned, “Long time no see.”

Who Is Warina Hussain?

Born in Kabul in 1999 to an Afghan mother and Iraqi father, Hira Warina (formerly Warina Hussain) spent her early years between Afghanistan and the United States. She later moved to India as a teenager and pursued a degree in Performing Arts from the New York Film Academy.

Hira’s entry into Bollywood was facilitated by Salman Khan, who introduced her in the romantic film Loveyatri opposite Aayush Sharma.

Although the film received mixed reviews, her work—particularly in the song “Chogada”—brought her significant recognition. She later appeared alongside Salman Khan in the song “Munna Badnaam Hua” from Dabangg 3, and featured in Badshah’s popular music video “She Move It Like” in December 2018.

In 2021, she stepped away from social media to focus on her mental health, though professional updates continued through her team.