Box Office Collection: Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files vs Lokah Chapter 1, Who Is Racing Ahead With Big Numbers?

Here’s how things shook out at the box office: Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’ and Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Bengal Files’ both landed on September 5, 2025 same day, same battlefield.

You’d think with all the noise leading up to release, both movies would come out swinging.

Baaghi 4 box-office collection

Let’s talk ‘Baaghi 4’ first. Tiger’s back, smashing heads, this time squaring off with Sanjay Dutt, plus Harnaaz Sandhu showing up for her big Bollywood debut.

People expected the usual: some flying kicks, a few punchy dialogues, the whole nine yards. But guess what? The film actually pulled in Rs 12 crore on its first day, way past the Rs 5–8 crore folks were predicting.

Not bad at all, considering the movie’s got a massive Rs 300-crore budget riding on it. Night shows were packed (37% occupancy), rest of the day a bit more chill.

Of course, there’s a catch. The violence in ‘Baaghi 4’ isn’t just for show—it’s brutal enough to get slapped with an ‘adults only’ tag.

The Bengal Files box-office collection

Meanwhile, ‘The Bengal Files’ barely scraped together Rs 1.75 crore on opening day. It’s got veteran heavyweights like Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, but even they couldn’t save it from a sluggish start.

Critics weren’t feeling it either, too many tangled storylines, the core message gets lost, and the whole thing just kinda fizzles out.

Reviews? Pretty lukewarm all around. ‘Baaghi 4’ gets grief for being just another punch-fest, nothing we haven’t seen a hundred times before. ‘The Bengal Files’ gets dinged for being all over the place. Plus, both films are up against some stiff competition: Hollywood horror with ‘Conjuring: The Last Rites,’ plus South Indian biggies like ‘Madharaasi’ and ‘Ghaati.’

Heading into the weekend, the real test is whether ‘Baaghi 4’ can keep that momentum rolling, or if it’ll drop off once the opening day hype fades. ‘The Bengal Files’?

Lokah box-office collection

Lokah Chapter 1 just refuses to slow down. Nine days in, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero flick is still pulling in crowds and racking up serious cash at the box office.

The film added around Rs 7.75 crore (India net) on day 9, according to Sacnilk’s numbers. That pushes its total haul to Rs 62.45 crore—pretty wild, considering it was made for just Rs 30 crore.

Even heading into its second week, Lokah’s momentum is rock solid. The Malayalam version saw a whopping 71.67% occupancy on day 9.

Morning shows started out decently at 39.08%, but things kicked into high gear in the afternoon with 72.34%. By evening and night, seats were basically full 91.35% and 83.90% occupancies, which is just nuts.

If you look at the numbers by city, Chennai is leading the pack at 86.75%, with Hyderabad and Kollam not far behind at 80% each. The film’s not just killing it in Kerala, either; it’s holding strong in Telugu-speaking regions, boasting a weekday occupancy of 39.88%.

