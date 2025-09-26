LIVE TV

Home > Bollywood > Ed Sheeran, MGK, lead iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 tour lineups

Ed Sheeran, MGK, lead iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 tour lineups

Ed Sheeran, MGK, lead iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 tour lineups

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 23:19:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 26 (ANI): Singers Ed Sheeran, MGK and Renee Rapp are some of the artists on tap for the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, kicking off on December 2 in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, reported Variety.

A variety of artists will swap in at different shows throughout the tour, including the Kid Laroi, Nelly, Jelly Roll, BigXthaPlug, Zara Larsson, Alex Warren, Conan Gray, Rachel Chinouriri, Jessie Murph, Feid, Leon Thomas, Shinedown, Ravyn Lenae, Laufey, Myles Smith, Olivia Dean and many more, according to the outlet.

Almost all of the shows tout a special sing-along moment for ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’

“Now in its 30th year, the Jingle Ball Tour has become the premier holiday music event, where fans can see the biggest artists performing the best songs of the year,” says John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, and Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, as quoted by Variety.

Check out the full tour dates and lineups below:

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Tuesday, December 2, Dickies Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Alex Warren, Jessie Murph, MGK, Nelly, Renee Rapp, Rachel Chinouriri, Shinedown, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Los Angeles – Friday, December 5, at the Intuit Dome

The star-studded lineup features include Alex Warren, Audrey Hobert, Conan Gray, Feid, Jackson Wang, Jessie Murph, The Kid LAROI, Leon Thomas, Renee Rapp, Zara Larsson.

Chicago – Monday, December 8, at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Audrey Hobert, Jessie Murph, Nelly, Ravyn Lenae, Renee Rapp, Teddy Swims, Shinedown, Jackson Wang, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Detroit – Tuesday, December 9, at Little Caesars Arena

The star-studded lineup features: BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Jessie Murph, MOLIY, Nelly, Rachel Chinouriri, Ravyn Lenae, Shinedown, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

New York – Friday, December 12, at Madison Square Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jessie Murph, Laufey, Monsta X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Ravyn Lenae, Renee Rapp, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Boston – Sunday, December 14 at TD Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Ed Sheeran, Laufey, MOLIY, Myles Smith, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Sean Paul, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Philadelphia – Monday, December 15, at Xfinity Mobile Arena

The star-studded lineup features: AJR, Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Laufey, Monsta X, Myles Smith, Ravyn Lenae, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 16, at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features: AJR, Alex Warren, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll, Laufey, Monsta X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Shinedown, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS

Atlanta – Thursday, December 18, at State Farm Arena

The star-studded lineup features: BigXthaPlug, Jermaine Dupri & Friends, Kehlani, Lil Jon & Friends, Mariah The Scientist, MOLIY and Nelly.

Miami, Florida – Saturday, December 20, at Kaseya Center

The star-studded lineup features: BigXthaPlug, Feid, Kehlani, mgk, Monsta X, Nelly, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS