Home > Bollywood > Fans gather at singer Zubeen Garg's residence in Guwahati to mourn his demise

Fans gather at singer Zubeen Garg's residence in Guwahati to mourn his demise

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 20, 2025 12:46:05 IST

Fans gather at singer Zubeen Garg's residence in Guwahati to mourn his demise

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 20 (ANI): The sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg has left Assam in grief, with large crowds of fans and well-wishers gathering outside his residence in Guwahati to pay their respects.

The 51-year-old singer died in Singapore on Friday, September 19, after suffering complications during a scuba diving session.

On Saturday, fans were seen in large numbers outside Garg’s home as the state awaits the arrival of the singer’s mortal remains from Singapore.

Fans gather at singer Zubeen Garg's residence in Guwahati to mourn his demise

Assam Minister for Power, Prasanta Phukan, who reached Garg’s residence in the morning, shared his emotions.

While speaking to ANI, he said, “Everyone knows that Zubeen is no longer with us. Later in the evening, arrangements have been made to bring him back here. His death has caused me deep pain because my relationship with him was very personal and very close.”

Fans gather at singer Zubeen Garg's residence in Guwahati to mourn his demise

Earlier in the day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the post-mortem of Garg had been completed.

The CM took to his X account and wrote, “Update: The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team — Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) — in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy,” Biswa wrote.

Earlier, CM Sarma, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited the late singer’s residence in Guwahati to express condolences to the bereaved family. Sharing his sentiments, he posted, “Riniki and I visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to catch a last glimpse of him. We are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon.”

On Friday, the Northeast India Festival, in its statement, confirmed that the 51-year-old artist developed serious breathing issues during the scuba diving session.

“He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” the statement added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg. Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Known for his contribution to the Indian music industry, Zubeen Garg delivered several memorable songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. One of his most popular releases came with the song ‘Ya Ali’ from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Gangster.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: assammusic-legendscuba-diving-accidentsinger-deathZubeen Gargzubeen-garg-tribute

Fans gather at singer Zubeen Garg's residence in Guwahati to mourn his demise

