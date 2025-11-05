Ajay Devgn Hints at ‘Golmaal 5’ Set in Goa, Tags Rohit Shetty in Teasing Post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Ajay Devgn teased fans over the weekend that ‘Golmaal 5’ might also be taking place in Goa. Ajay Devgn has participated in the popular ‘Golmaal’ series since the first film. Devgn teased this latest installment of the series from his Instagram account while celebrating 15 years of ‘Golmaal 3’.

Ajay Devgn’s Post on Instagram

Ajay tagged director Rohit Shetty on his Instagram story and posted, “@itsrohitshetty when are we planning our next Goa vacation ? #15YearsOfGolmaal3.”

This caught fans’ eyes right away as many thought Devgn and Shetty could be preparing for ‘Golmaal 5’ in Goa, the location for the previous films.

Rohit Shetty Verifies Golmaal 5 is on the Way

In an earlier statement to ANI, Rohit Shetty remarked that he plans to return to comedy after recently making his Cop Universe films.

“I would like to take a break from the cop universe…I have been continuously working on cop films since 2008 but now I am really looking forward to creating comedy films…Golmaal is coming next,” Rohit shared.

A Beloved Comedy Series

The ‘Golmaal’ series began in 2006 with ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited,’ featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor. It has become one of the most famous comedy franchises in India with actors like Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, etc. The comic sequences and their related chaos along with the memorable characters connects with the audience and have created one of Bollywood’s best series.

What’s Next for Ajay Devgn?

Besides ‘Golmaal 5’, Devgn will soon be seen in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, a romantic comedy directed by Anshul Sharma, which releases on November 14, 2025, and also stars Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezan, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

(INPUTS FROM ANI).

