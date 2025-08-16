Govinda’s Wife Ssunita Breaks Down In Her First-Ever Vlog: Whoever Tries To Break My Home…

Govinda’s wife, Ssunita, had mostly stayed out of the spotlight until now. Suddenly, everyone’s eyes are glued to her, thanks to rumours swirling around her rocky marriage with the Bollywood star.

She’d already dropped a few hints about trouble brewing at home, but things hit a nerve when she broke down on camera during her first-ever vlog.

That vlog, by the way, went live on August 14, right after she flew from Mumbai to Chandigarh just to visit the Maa Mahakali and Kal Bhairav temples.

Govinda’s wife, Ssunita, breaks down in first vlog

Yeah, Ssunita’s no stranger to dropping hints about her marital issues, but her breakdown at the temple? That got people talking.

On camera, chatting with a priest, she got real about how her mom used to take her to the Mahalakshmi Temple in Mumbai when she was just a kid.

She spoke about her connection with the goddess, saying, “I kept asking Maa to bless me with this marriage so I could have a good life. I trust the goddess completely, and she fulfilled all my wishes. I married Govinda, and she blessed me with two wonderful children.”

Govinda’s wife Ssunita: Whoever tries to break my home…

You could see her fighting tears, but then she just lost it, saying, “Whoever tries to break my home… whoever hurts me, Maa Kali will punish them. It’s not right to hurt a good person, a good woman. I trust no one else.” Raw emotions, right there.

Now, about the whole name change saga back in June, she switched from “Sunita” to “Ssunita,” and people noticed she dropped “Ahuja” from her Instagram bio.

Everyone started whispering about divorce. Ssunita shut it down, telling ETimes that she changed her name for numerology, not because of any marriage drama.

She said, “I am an Ahuja, and that won’t change. The surname will only be dropped when I leave the world. We are a happy family. Until something comes directly from both of us, don’t assume anything.”

Govinda and Ssunita have been married since 1987 and have two kids. Their daughter Tina tried her hand at acting, but she’s not active in films these days. Their son, Yashvardhan, is reportedly gearing up for his movie debut soon.