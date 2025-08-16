LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Action Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore In 2 Days Yet Trails By Coolie

War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Action Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore In 2 Days Yet Trails By Coolie

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 storms the Indian box office with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s powerhouse combo. The film earned ₹108 crore in just two days, setting 2025’s biggest opening benchmarks. With Independence Day weekend boost, it’s racing ahead in the pan-India blockbuster battle against Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 16, 2025 07:44:39 IST

War 2 blasted into theatres and didn’t waste a second making its presence felt at the Indian box office. Ayan Mukerji’s got the director’s chair this time, with Yash Raj Films throwing their weight behind the project.

It’s a collision of star power: Hrithik Roshan back in action and Jr NTR joining the franchise, something fans have been buzzing about for ages.

War 2 Box Office

War 2 on day one raked in a hefty Rs 51.5 crore net across India. Hindi audiences contributed Rs 29 crore, Telugu viewers brought in Rs 22.25 crore, while the Tamil version added a modest Rs 0.25 crore.

Momentum didn’t drop on day two, thanks in no small part to the Independence Day holiday. Early figures say Friday’s take hit Rs 56.5 crore, so in just two days, War 2 clocked Rs 108 crore. That’s a strong jump, suggesting the film’s building real buzz, especially in the Hindi and Telugu markets where theater occupancy only went up.

War 2 isn’t just another big release. It’s already one of the fastest movies this year to touch the Rs 100 crore mark. Of course, it’s not cruising alone. Rajinikanth’s Coolie is right there in the race, and the box office rivalry is all anyone can talk about.

Coolie performs well in Tamil Nadu

Coolie seems to have a tight grip in Tamil Nadu and overseas, but War 2 is holding its own in North India and the Telugu belt, largely thanks to Jr NTR’s devoted fan following.

Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, with Jr NTR playing a character who’s both an ally and a rival, adding a fresh edge to the franchise. The supporting cast includes Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor. 

Critics and fans alike are praising the film’s polished action, slick production, and Mukerji’s energetic direction, saying War 2 really delivers that pan-India blockbuster feel.

With the Independence Day weekend still rolling, trade insiders expect War 2 could surge even higher through Saturday and Sunday. If early trends hold, it’s poised to lock in its place as one of this year’s biggest hits.

box office Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR War 2

