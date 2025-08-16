LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Truth Cannot Be Silenced: Vivek Agnihotri’s Vow After ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer Launch Canceled In Kolkata

Truth Cannot Be Silenced: Vivek Agnihotri’s Vow After ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer Launch Canceled In Kolkata

Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Bengal Files’ trailer launch in Kolkata was abruptly canceled, allegedly due to political pressure. The historical drama, based on 1946’s Direct Action Day, faces ongoing controversy over its sensitive subject and depiction of events.

Political pressure stalls ‘The Bengal Files’ trailer debut
Political pressure stalls ‘The Bengal Files’ trailer debut

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 16, 2025 00:27:17 IST

Recently, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri encountered a big setback in regard to his upcoming film The Bengal Files when the place of the trailer launch in Kolkata was suddenly called off. Agnihotri, who was in the city with his team to execute the event planned on August 16, posted his anger on social media on who wanted to stop their voice and why. He claimed that the decision to cancel was on political pressure to the cinema chain although he had all the required permissions.

The film falls under a group of three films called Files by Agnihotri that consists of The Tashkent Files and the much talked about The Kashmir Files. The founding of the film due to that has created a new controversy around the film that is an exploration of the carnage that took place in Direct Action Day and Great Calcutta killings of 1946. Agnihotri has claimed to release the trailer in Kolkata, saying it is not possible to silence the truth even after the hiccup.

Political Pressure and Censorship Allegations

The cancellation of the Bengal Files trailer launch at the eleventh hour has caused political pressures to be widely levied. Agnihotri and his group say they obtained all the necessary permissions and agreed to the venue, but it was all of a sudden denied with unofficial reports indicating fears of political unrest.



This is not the first hitch that the film has been encountering; there have been several FIRs registered against the film earlier against the director and the producers citing that the film has the potential to create communal disharmony. The Calcutta High Court had at one point put an interim stay on these FIRs but the controversies are not getting any less. Agnihotri has come out with a forceful opposition to these efforts to nail the film on shutdown citing Agnihotri this is a historical account presenting a suppressed part of Indian history.

Historical Context and Film’s Purpose

The Bengal Files is a film about the terrible crime committed during the 1946 Direct Action Day or as it is so famously referred, the Great Calcutta Killings and what transpired after that, i.e. the Noakhali riots.

According to Agnihotri, the film with Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar attempts to highlight what he sees as a Hindu genocide that he believes has received little exposure. Producer of the film had an aim by selecting the day when the Direct Action Day was being commemorated to release the trailer.

The makers of this film share the sense of responsibility stating that they need to raise this bitter truth before the people, more than ever to the youth who might not have known about such historical evils that had such a great impact on the partition of India.


Also Read: Dear Students Teaser Drops! Nivin Pauly’s Flirty Fail With Nayanthara Goes Viral

Tags: Kolkata trailer launchThe Bengal FilesVivek Agnihotri

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Truth Cannot Be Silenced: Vivek Agnihotri’s Vow After ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer Launch Canceled In Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Truth Cannot Be Silenced: Vivek Agnihotri’s Vow After ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer Launch Canceled In Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Truth Cannot Be Silenced: Vivek Agnihotri’s Vow After ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer Launch Canceled In Kolkata
Truth Cannot Be Silenced: Vivek Agnihotri’s Vow After ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer Launch Canceled In Kolkata
Truth Cannot Be Silenced: Vivek Agnihotri’s Vow After ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer Launch Canceled In Kolkata
Truth Cannot Be Silenced: Vivek Agnihotri’s Vow After ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer Launch Canceled In Kolkata

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?