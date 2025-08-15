LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dear Students Teaser Drops! Nivin Pauly's Flirty Fail With Nayanthara Goes Viral

Dear Students Teaser Drops! Nivin Pauly’s Flirty Fail With Nayanthara Goes Viral

Nivin Pauly's flirty mess with Nayanthara is the highlight of the teaser of Dear Students. This action-comedy reunion has wonderful news, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats for a hot and hilarious ride. Can December 2025 just come already?

Dear Students Teaser: Nivin and Nayanthara’s Sizzling Chemistry
Dear Students Teaser: Nivin and Nayanthara’s Sizzling Chemistry

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 15, 2025 20:36:54 IST

The much-delayed teaser for Dear Students with Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara is finally here on August 15, 2025, and the fans went berserk. Directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar, the Malayalam action-comedy promises to be a whirlwind of humor, action, and intrigue considering the Love Action Drama pair comes together once again. Everyone is gossiping about the viral flirt scene of the teaser, which set ablaze with drool-worthy chemistry between Nivin and Nayanthara.

Dear Students: A Flirtatious Fumble That Steals the Show

The teaser shows Nivin Pauly’s character, Hari, a charismatic restaurateur trying to impress Nayanthara, whom he mistakes for a mere customer, with a description of his menu from Mexican to Lebanese, spicy to mild.

Once she mentions something “personal,” he almost falls in next to her in excitement, Nayanthara being a smart-mouthed cop, could not resist when she said, “Why stop at the chair? You could’ve sat on my lap!” This banter loaded with sass and wit is bound to have fans gushing about their chemistry, calling it the “blockbuster moment.” Social media went on blaze with heart and fire emojis as fans called the “Nivin-Nayan combo” “back with a bang”.

Action, Comedy and a Mysterious School Setting

Talking about something other than flirtation, the teaser promises an engaging storyline dealing with the school environment. The fierce cop version of Nayanthara is seen flaunting skills in action blocks, while Nivin goes on to take gunees, displaying his versatility.

Mischievous students provide a youthful vibe, while the intrigue of an unsolved mystery teased by the promo. The movie is said to balance humour, heart, and high-octane action, directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar, with a fittingly pulsating background score by Sibi Mathew Alex. 

Fan Frenzy and a Promising Reunion

The Dear Students teaser has revived excitement over Nivin and Nayanthara’s on-screen reunion after their superhit Love Action Drama in 2019. With Nivin Pauly and Vineet Jain as producers, the film, featuring fresh faces in its cast, is set to hit theaters in December 2025.

Fans on X have gone wild with comments such as “Nayan on fire” and “Shoba and Dinesh back with a bang,” referring to their characters from Love Action Drama. This teaser has laid the groundwork for an impending box office storm, combining star power and charming story-creating abilities.

Tags: NayantharaNivin Paulyteaser

Dear Students Teaser Drops! Nivin Pauly’s Flirty Fail With Nayanthara Goes Viral

