Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 150 Crore On Day One, Calls Fans ‘Gods’

On August 15, 2025, the day that marked 50 years of Rajinikanth in cinema, his latest movie Coolie was released to grand openings around the world, grossing Rs150 crore on its first day. The megastar thanked his fans through a heartfelt post on X where he referred to as “gods.” He shared, “I also express my heartfelt thanks to my fans, who are the gods who make me live.”

Rajinikanth’s Golden Jubilee

Thalaiva’s journey started 50 years ago on August 15, 1975, with K. Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal. Over five decades, he has starred in 171 films, redefining Tamil cinema with his charismatic screen presence and unique style.

He took this opportunity to thank political leaders and industry colleagues, “My heartfelt thanks to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagendiran, my friend Annamalai, Madam Sasikala, Dhinakaran, Madam Premalatha and to other friends in politics who supported me on my 50-year journey in the film industry.”

Cultural journeys embark with tributes from fans and celebrities. His daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, complemented him by saying that “shaped, redefined, and elevated.”

Coolie: A Record-Breaking Triumph

This action thriller from Lokesh Kanagaraj has Rajinikanth in the lead role of Devaraj “Deva,” a coolie head on the scent of a crime syndicate. The movie, which also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan and opened to good collections of ₹65 crore net in India and ₹150 crore worldwide on its first day.

Blocked by an ‘A’ certification that suffocated family audiences, high-octane story points and electrifying tracks by Anirudh Ravichander drove bookings with 86.99% Tamil occupancy and scintillating shows in the Hindi hinterland.

Fans: The Heartbeat of Rajinikanth’s Legacy

It also includes some very emotional words that speak about how essential his fans were to his survival and his stardom. At 75, Rajinikanth proves able to command mass crowds, with fans lining up for 2:30 AM shows in Dubai and more than 1.2 million tickets sold in India, bearing testament to his unparalleled popularity.

Social messaging sites lit the fire with emotional calls by fans who called him “Thalaiva” and credited him for memories of a lifetime. Coolie is well on track to being a box office champion with ₹1,000 crore on its mind, while the legacy of Rajinikanth as a humble superstar is still marching forward.

