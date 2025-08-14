LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Coolie Leaked Online After Release! Rajnikanth's Box Office Blockbuster At Piracy Risk

Coolie Leaked Online After Release! Rajnikanth’s Box Office Blockbuster At Piracy Risk

Coolie Leaked Online: Rajinikanth's Coolie arrived in theaters, but the hit is already leaked online by pirates within hours! These pirated websites are now buzzing with illegal versions of the film, jeopardising its box office glory. Fans are angry and where are those anti-piracy orders of the court?

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Leaked Online
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Leaked Online

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 18:25:00 IST

Coolie Leaked Online: Rajnikanth’s highly anticipated Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on August 14, 2025. But hours after its release, the film faced severe online piracy, with high-definition and low-resolution versions uploaded onto numerous websites and Telegram channels. This excessive circulation threatened the box office of Coolie even as hours of search for “Coolie free download” were recorded on the internet. 

Impact of Piracy on Coolie’s Release

By the time it was midday on August 14, pirated versions of Coolie were flying all over notorious platforms of Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda. Ranging from 240p to 1080p HD, these illegal copies were distributed far and wide while being amplifiedly shared through Telegram channels.

This fast distribution threatened the big-screen run of the film with trending searches for “Coolie free download.” The leaks was not stopped by  the Madras High Court’s interim injunction on August 11, 2025, restraining 36 ISPs from enabling rogue websites. The court order, intending to protect the financial interests of the Sun TV Network, also stopped five Chennai-based cable networks from broadcasting pirated airs, however, online release remained on.

Legal and Digital Risks of Piracy

Piracy is serious in India. On conviction, fines of ₹2 lakh shall be imposed, and imprisonment may also follow for the guilty under copyright law. Beyond legal problems, digital risks are grave, say cybersecurity experts. Piracy websites are usually laden with malware, spyware, and phishing schemes, thus putting at risk the personal data, accounts, and financial security of their users.

All of these hurdles weigh extra on the neck of the cast, crew, and production team as, firstly, pirated copies compromise on audio and video quality through interruptions from sudden scene cuts and watermarks, thereby diminishing the overall viewing experience.

Rajnikanth’s Starry Film Under Threat

Starring Rajinikanth as Deva, a previous gold smuggler in pursuit of stolen technology hidden in vintage watches, and alongside Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan, Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Although the film is said to be a must-watch with ₹32.6 crore collected on the opening day, now stands threatened. It calls upon the fans to support the movie legally in the theatres in recognition of the great efforts made by its star-studded cast and crew.

