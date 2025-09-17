Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads
Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 17, 2025 23:56:12 IST

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): The premiere of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ turned into a star-studded gathering, with the arrival of celebrities, industry A-listers, and prominent personalities gracing the red carpet on Wednesday evening.

Bringing much glamour and glitz, attendees’ high-fashion statements clearly turned into a celebration of entertainment and style.

Among the first ones were the Ambanis, including Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, daughter Isha Ambani, and their youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant.

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

The family arrived in stunning ensembles, radiating elegance and joy as they came to show support for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

The superstar himself, Shah Rukh Khan, made a stylish entry at the premiere, joined by his entire family. SRK arrived at the event with his wife, Gauri Khan and kids, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

At one point, the ‘Jawan’ star made a sweet move by posing with the media, while his son, Aryan, made sure to capture the moment on the phone.

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also arrived for the premiere of the Netflix show, serving couple goals in matching white outfits. While Alia chose a strappy white gown, Ranbir complemented her with a white shirt, a white blazer, and black pants.

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Bobby Deol, who plays a crucial role, in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ arrived with his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol.

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Among other close friends of the actor, who showed up in high spirits, were Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra.

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Madhuri Dixit turned heads with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. The actor was dressed in a printed outfit, glowing as usual on the red carpet.

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Others at the premiere were Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Vijay Varma, Farhan Akhtar, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Rajput, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.

Filmmakers Rajkummar Hirani and Zoya Akhtar were also in attendance.

The entire cast of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ was also present at the premiere, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, and Rajat Bedi, among others.

The team, along with director Aryan Khan, came together for a joint picture, showcasing their high spirits ahead of the show’s premiere.

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

Earlier, before the premiere of the series, Karan Johar shared a heartfelt post for Aryan on Instagram. In his message, Karan praised Aryan for his journey and the hard work he has put in over the past two years.

Farah Khan also shared a picture with Aryan and wrote in the caption, “My Boy! The kindest, sweetest, talented n most hardworking director iv ever had the privilege to choreograph for.. @___aryan___ may the movie gods bless you with love n success for #the B***dsofBollywood lov u.”

The preview video was unveiled at a special event on August 20 in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan was present at the event along with Aryan Khan and his wife, producer Gauri Khan. The ‘Jawan’ star also introduced the complete cast of the show, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

This seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.

The three-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer, which was released later, opens with Lakshya calling himself an actor who is supposed to create scenes after he was accused of creating chaos with his statements. As the trailer progresses, actor Lakshya finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet, superstar Ajay Talvar, played by Bobby Deol, when he is cast opposite his daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma, played by Sahher Bambba.

Amid the battle of fame, Lakshya deals with several problems, including his rumoured association with underworld dons, as shown in the trailer.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be released on Netflix on September 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Aryan KhanBollywoodentertainment newsshah rukh khanThe Bads of Bollywood

Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads

