Is Manoj Bajpayee Upset With Close Friend Anurag Kashyap Over His Anger And Stubbornness? ‘He’s Made Too Many Enemies…’

Anurag Kashyap and Manoj Bajpayee go way back. Their partnership started with Ram Gopal Varma’s cult classic Satya in ’98, Kashyap wrote, Bajpayee acted.

After that, they teamed up again for Shool and Kaun. Fast-forward a decade or so, and Kashyap handed Bajpayee a powerful role in Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 1, cementing their creative bond.

Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About Anurag Kashyap’s Fierce Conviction

For Bajpayee, what really ties them together isn’t just the work, it’s their shared anger. He’s blunt about it. Kashyap, he says, has lasted in the industry by sheer conviction, even if it’s come at a cost. The man’s made enemies, hurt himself in frustration, gotten sick, but he’s never compromised.

Bajpayee thinks filmmakers could learn a lot from Kashyap’s journey, not just his movies. The grit, the stubbornness, that’s the real lesson.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Bajpayee didn’t sugarcoat his own temperament, either. Sure, he’s got the same fire as Kashyap, but he calls himself more practical.

Is Manoj Bajpayee upset about Anurag Kashyap’s Stubbornness?

Anurag Kashyap, on the other hand, sometimes loses his cool, especially when he starts replying to trolls online. Bajpayee laughs about it, but says Kashyap always finds his way back to centre.

Bajpayee’s own method for keeping calm? Ignore the trolls. They’re not worth the energy, he says. Focus on your work, respect people who put in the effort, and let the rest go.

He doesn’t mince words about online hecklers, they don’t seem to respect much, not even their own families, he says. Meanwhile, guys like Kashyap have sacrificed a lot to get where they are.

What is Anurag Kashyap up to?

As for Kashyap now, he’s juggling multiple projects. His first film, Paanch, still hasn’t seen a proper release, and Kennedy is stuck in limbo, waiting for a green light on ZEE5.

He’s out there promoting Nishanchi, an action-comedy debuting Aishwarya Thackeray. Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, just premiered at TIFF. He’s also presenting Raam Reddy’s Jugnuma – The Fable, with Bajpayee in the lead, hitting theatres on September 12.